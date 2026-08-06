How to Change Number in Facebook

Knowing how to change your number in Facebook is important if you have a new mobile number or no longer use the one linked to your account. Keeping your phone number updated helps you receive security codes, login notifications, and password recovery messages. It also ensures that your account remains secure and accessible if you ever need to verify your identity. You can update your phone number through the Facebook app or website in just a few simple steps.

Start by opening the Facebook app on your smartphone or visiting the Facebook website.

Sign in using your email address, phone number, and password if you are not already logged in.

Open Facebook

Log in to your account

Access your profile

Go to Your Account Settings

Tap the menu icon and navigate to Settings or Settings & Privacy, then select Settings.

Open the section where your personal information or account details are stored.

Open the menu

Go to Settings

Access your personal information

Edit Your Phone Number

Locate the phone number linked to your account and choose the option to edit or change it.

Enter your new mobile number carefully to ensure it is correct.

Find your current phone number

Enter your new number

Review the details before saving

Verify the New Number

Facebook will send a verification code to your new mobile number.

Enter the code in the verification field to confirm that you own the new number.

Once verified, your new phone number will be linked to your account.

Check your SMS messages

Enter the verification code

Complete the verification process

Remove the Old Phone Number

After your new number has been successfully added and verified, remove your old phone number from your account if you no longer use it.

This helps improve your account security and prevents confusion during future login attempts.

Remove the old phone number

Save your changes

Confirm the updated contact information

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