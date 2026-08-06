Woman killed in elephant attack while returning home in Kajiado

A 37-year-old woman was killed after she was attacked and trampled by an elephant while walking home with her husband in Kajiado West Sub-County on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Siiyon Tomosian Taki, was returning home from a pre-wedding ceremony with her husband when the tragic incident occurred at about 7 p.m. in the Oldepe Plains area of Mosiro Location.

Witnesses told police the couple was heading to their home in Parlumwa Village when they encountered the elephant. The husband managed to escape unharmed, but his wife was overpowered by the animal and fatally trampled.

Police officers visited and processed the scene alongside officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The woman’s body was moved to Ngong County Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The incident underscores the persistent human-wildlife conflict in parts of Kajiado County, where communities living near wildlife dispersal areas frequently encounter elephants, particularly during the evening and night.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to exercise caution and promptly report elephant movements to the Kenya Wildlife Service to help prevent further tragedies.

The family was advised to file for compensation. Authorities have been running campaigns to address the conflict and anger surrounding the same.

In May 2025, Kenya introduced the third phase of its Human–Wildlife Conflict Compensation Programme, an initiative aimed at addressing these incidents and supporting affected families.

During its launch at Meru National Park, President William Ruto unveiled the innovative Wildlife Conservation Card, a new tool designed to help fund conservation efforts.

“Compensation is justice, but prevention is progress,” Ruto said, emphasizing the need for long-term solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

“Through the Conservation Card, fencing, and community‑led tourism, we are turning conflict into opportunity,” he added.

Developed in partnership with KCB Bank, the Wildlife Conservation Card is available in three tiers—Platinum (Elephant), Gold (Lion), and Silver (Cheetah).

A portion of every transaction made with the card (Sh10, Sh5, and Sh3, respectively) goes directly to the Wildlife Conservation Trust Fund.

The initiative aims to enable Kenyans and international supporters to contribute to wildlife conservation while fostering economic benefits for local communities.

With this new approach, Kenya hopes to build a future where humans and wildlife can coexist more safely and sustainably.