Nairobi lawyer charged with obtaining Sh37 million in fake gold scam

A Nairobi lawyer was on Wednesday arraigned with obtaining money by false pretences in an alleged fake gold scam.

The lawyer, Alphonce Collins Osewe, was charged with obtaining more than Sh37 million from a businessman, jointly with Patrola Odhiambo Tobias, on diverse dates between May 1, 2023, and May 9, 2023.

The prosecution alleged that the two, with intent to defraud, falsely pretended that they were in a position to sell 400 kilograms of gold, a fact they knew to be false.

The prosecution urged the court to deny Osewe bail, arguing that he had previously failed to attend court and that his place of residence was unknown.

The court was told that if released on bail, Osewe was unlikely to attend subsequent court proceedings.

Osewe, through his lawyers, opposed the application, arguing that he would attend all court proceedings.

The defence told the court that Osewe already had a court date scheduled for next week and was ready to appear before the court.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail application on Thursday morning.

This is the latest such case of fake gold deals amid campaigns to address the trend.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations warned members of the public against falling for flashy “gold investment” deals promising quick riches, noting that fraudsters are increasingly targeting unsuspecting Kenyans with sophisticated scams disguised as lucrative business opportunities.

Businesspersons are reminded to be wary of rings of organized fraudsters who sit in opulence, grabbing every slight opportunity to gain from the toil and sweat of genuine traders.

Director DCI Mohammed Amin implored on members of the public to remain alert when engaging in the so called gold bussiness as it has been established that fake gold merchants are once again trying to establish their foothold in the capital city.

Dozens of the fake gold dealers have been arrested in a series of police operations in the country. This is the latest such case involving Kenyans and foreigners who are conned over fake gold scams.

Cases where foreigners are being conned or money over fake gold on sale are on the rise.

Police have been asking foreigners seeking to purchase gold in the country to always seek the help of their respective embassies.

Police say they have arrested dozens involved in the cases and charged them in courts.