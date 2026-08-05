Perez Hilton recovering in hospital after reports he self-harmed during livestream

US blogger Perez Hilton is recovering in hospital after members of the public reported that he had appeared to self-harm during a TikTok livestream.

Emergency services were called to his home in Miami on Tuesday after concerned viewers reported a man “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media”.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told US media that an individual had been “safely recovered” and taken to “a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention”.

Police added that their crisis response unit and licensed mental health professionals were also “on scene providing support

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, was home alone during the time of the live stream, police confirmed, and had his TikTok account suspended soon after.

In a statement issued to BBC News the Miami sheriff’s office did not name Hilton but confirmed they had attended to reports of a man harming himself.

“Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” police said.

After assessing the situation, officers decided to “tactically disengage while continuing to monitor the situation and providing the needed support to his family”, police said.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance and opportunities for communication,” their statement said.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

Suicide by cop is a US term for when individuals try to end their lives by behaving in a way that will provoke police into killing them.

In a later update, the Sheriff’s Office said the man had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention”

They added: “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

Concerning content’

The celebrity blogger’s managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, told outlets including Variety in a joint statement that they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton.

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” they continued. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.

“Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

Hilton rose to fame in the early 2000s via his popular and at-times controversial celebrity gossip website.

Perez Hilton was a stage name he chose as a play on Paris Hilton, who was one of the most written about celebrities at the time.

His often snarky takes have drawn criticism over the years from some celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Khloe Kardashian, Mila Kunis and his former friend Lady Gaga.

But in recent years, Hilton apologised for cruel comments made in his early career and made efforts to change his online brand, reflecting a wider change in online culture and the way celebrity news is covered.

He adopted a kinder, more family-friendly public persona while also embracing fatherhood – he has three children via surrogacy.

“I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel,” he wrote in his 2020 memoir.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.”

Hilton continues to cover showbiz news via his online blog, social media platforms and weekly podcast.

By BBC News