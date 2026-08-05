KNC calls for public sensitisation before Kisii Municipal Court becomes operational

The Kenya National Congress (KNC) Party has called for extensive public sensitisation before the newly inaugurated Municipal Court in Kisii becomes fully operational, saying residents must first understand its mandate, jurisdiction and procedures to prevent misconceptions and possible abuse of the justice system.

KNC nominated Member of the Kisii County Assembly Lilian Gor said civic education should be conducted across the municipality to ensure residents are well informed about the court’s role in enforcing county legislation and municipal by-laws.

Gor said that while the establishment of the Municipal Court is a positive step towards improving access to justice and enhancing enforcement of local regulations, authorities must ensure the institution operates with transparency, fairness and accountability.

“We support initiatives that strengthen the rule of law, but the public must first understand why the court is being established and how it will operate. Civic education is essential if the court is to gain public confidence,” she said.

Municipal courts are established through collaboration between county governments and the Judiciary to enforce county laws and by-laws while bringing justice services closer to residents.

They are mandated to handle minor offences arising from violations of county legislation, allowing mainstream courts to focus on more serious criminal and civil matters.

Among the cases they handle are illegal dumping of waste, unauthorised street vending, noise pollution, breaches of building regulations and failure to comply with county licensing requirements. The courts may also facilitate alternative justice mechanisms, including certain customary disputes handled through recognised traditional dispute resolution processes.

Gor cautioned Kisii County officials and municipal staff against weaponising the court, warning that it should never be used to intimidate political opponents, silence government critics or unfairly target traders, motorists and ordinary residents through selective enforcement of county laws.

“The Municipal Court must remain independent and impartial. It should administer justice without fear or favour and should never become an instrument for political persecution,” she said.

She also warned against corruption, saying bribery and interference in judicial processes could erode public trust and undermine the credibility of the institution.

Gor urged the Judiciary, the Kisii County Government and other stakeholders to establish strong anti-corruption safeguards, ensure transparent recruitment of judicial officers and court staff, and put in place effective oversight mechanisms to guarantee fairness and accountability.

The Kisii Municipal Court, launched on Tuesday by Chief Justice Martha Koome, is part of ongoing efforts by the Judiciary and county governments to improve enforcement of municipal by-laws, ease congestion in magistrates’ courts and provide a faster mechanism for resolving minor offences, including breaches of county regulations, public nuisance cases, illegal dumping, unlicensed trading and traffic-related violations within municipal jurisdiction.

While supporters argue that municipal courts will strengthen urban governance and improve compliance with county laws, critics have expressed concern that, without adequate legal safeguards, public participation and civic education, the courts could be vulnerable to abuse by rogue officials or become avenues for corruption and harassment.

Gor said meaningful engagement with residents, business owners, transport operators and legal practitioners would be critical in ensuring the Kisii Municipal Court achieves its intended objective of enhancing access to justice while safeguarding the rights of all citizens.