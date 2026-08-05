Ethan de Groot Siblings: All About Isaiah de Groot

Ethan de Groot is a New Zealand rugby union player who plays as a loosehead prop for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific and Southland in the National Provincial Championship.

Born on 22 July 1998 on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, he qualifies for New Zealand through ancestry and has become a mainstay in the All Blacks front row since his debut in 2021.

He is known for his powerful scrummaging, high work rate around the field, and physical presence.

A proud Southlander who attended Gore High School and Southland Boys’ High School, he has remained loyal to his regional roots while establishing himself as one of New Zealand’s leading props and All Black number 1197.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ethan has a younger brother named Isaiah de Groot, who has played club rugby in Southland, including for the Invercargill Blues and Albion.

Isaiah has been a notable presence in local rugby, reaching milestones such as his 50th club game, which Ethan has supported by attending matches and prioritising his brother’s achievements.

Career

De Groot began his rugby journey in junior ranks with Albion-Excelsior before progressing through the Southland Rugby Academy and age-group teams.

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He made his provincial debut for Southland in 2018 and played senior club rugby for the Invercargill Blues, helping them win the Galbraith Shield in 2019.

After completing part of a building apprenticeship, he focused fully on rugby and joined the Highlanders, making his Super Rugby debut in 2020 against the Chiefs.

He quickly established himself in the Highlanders pack and earned his first All Blacks selection in 2021, debuting against Fiji in Dunedin and becoming the first Southlander to do so since Elliot Dixon in 2016.

He scored his first Test try in a heavy win over the United States later that year.

After a brief period out of the squad in early 2022, he returned as a regular starter during the Rugby Championship and has since become a consistent presence in the All Blacks front row.

He was selected in the 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, where he started in key knockout matches including the final against South Africa.

He has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, the Highlanders, and Southland through to 2027, continuing as a leader in the loosehead role while contributing experience back to Southland when available.

Accolades

De Groot was part of the All Blacks squad that reached the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, earning a silver medal after a narrow loss to South Africa.

He has accumulated over 40 Test caps for New Zealand, scoring multiple tries, and has been recognised as a reliable and high-performing loosehead prop at international level.

At franchise level he was named the 2026 Pulse Energy MVP and Highlander Man at the Highlanders annual awards, reflecting his leadership as co-captain and consistent performances.