Sam Darry Siblings: Meet Tom, Charlotte and Alice

Sam Darry is a New Zealand rugby union player who plays as a lock for the Blues in Super Rugby Pacific and Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship.

Born on 11 July 2000 and standing 2.03 metres tall while weighing around 110 kilograms, he is a towering, athletic second-rower known for his clean lineout work, physicality, strong carries, and work rate.

Originally from the West Melton area near Christchurch, he attended Christ’s College, where he captained the First XV and also competed successfully in rowing.

He made his All Blacks debut in 2024 as All Black number 1220 and has become an established presence in the national squad.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sam has three siblings: brother Tom and sisters Charlotte and Alice.

The family is from West Melton, where all the children played junior rugby.

Their mother, Katrina (Kat) Darry, has long served as the All Blacks’ nutritionist, giving Sam early exposure to the national team environment from infancy.

Their father is Hunter Darry.

Sister Charlotte has excelled in rowing, representing New Zealand in a coxed four that achieved international success.

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Career

Darry enjoyed a strong school career at Christ’s College, captaining the First XV and helping the school’s rowing eight win the Maadi Cup.

He was named Canterbury Under-19 Player of the Year and selected for New Zealand Schools.

A planned appearance at the 2020 New Zealand Under-20 Rugby World Cup was prevented by the pandemic.

He made his provincial debut for Canterbury in the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup, including Ranfurly Shield defence, before moving north to join the Blues for the 2021 Super Rugby season.

He debuted against the Highlanders and steadily developed into a key figure in the Blues pack, particularly during periods when captain Patrick Tuipulotu was unavailable.

He formed an effective lock partnership with Tuipulotu and contributed to the Blues’ 2024 Super Rugby Pacific title-winning campaign.

Darry earned his first All Blacks call-up in 2024, making his Test debut against Fiji in San Diego and scoring his first international try against Argentina later that year.

Despite a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the entire 2025 Super Rugby season, he has continued to feature for Canterbury and remains contracted to the Blues through 2027 or beyond.

Accolades

Darry was named Canterbury Under-19 Player of the Year and earned selection for New Zealand Schools during his age-grade career.

He was nominated for New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year while at school.

At senior level he has been recognised for his contributions to Canterbury, including a nomination for the Duane Monkley Medal as Bunnings Warehouse NPC Player of the Year.

His rapid progression to the All Blacks and role role in the Blues’ Super Rugby success highlight his status as one of New Zealand’s promising young locks, valued for his athleticism, set-piece accuracy, and leadership qualities in the forward pack.