Man arrested while armed, dies by suicide in police cell in Makueni

Police in Makueni County have launched investigations after a 45-year-old suspect was found dead in a police cell at Nunguni Police Post in Kilungu Sub-County in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Gideon Makau Mbandi, also known as “Maiyu”, was a conductor with Nunguni Express Travellers Sacco.

He is believed to have died by suicide, police said.

According to police, Mbandi was arrested at about 10.30pm on Tuesday after members of the public reported that he was moving around Nunguni Market while armed with a panga and threatening people.

He was booked into custody on suspicion of preparation to commit a felony. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

At about 1.20am on Wednesday, two police officers opened the cells to admit other suspects and found Mbandi, who was the only detainee in custody, unresponsive.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that he had hanged himself from the cell grille using a pair of trousers.

Investigators said no suicide note was recovered and no visible external injuries were observed on the body.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene before the body was moved to Kilungu Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations have been opened to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, including the events leading to the incident while the suspect was in custody.

Officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority were informed of the tragedy and commenced investigations.

And police have launched a manhunt after a prisoner escaped from lawful custody at Ringa Police Station in Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The escape occurred at about 5.40pm on Tuesday as officers were transferring inmates following heavy rainfall that flooded the men’s cells.

According to police, the prisoner, identified as Rolex Ooko Okoth, had earlier been arraigned before the Oyugis Resident Magistrate’s Court on a charge of preparation to commit a felony.

The court ordered that he undergo a mental assessment at Kisii Referral Hospital before further proceedings.

Police said the suspect had been returned to Ringa Police Station from court at about 4pm and placed in the men’s cells.

However, at around 5pm, heavy rain caused water to leak through the roof, flooding the cell. As officers transferred him to the empty women’s cell, the prisoner escaped.

The incident was reported by the officer on cell sentry duty, who said efforts to pursue and re-arrest the suspect were immediately launched.

Police said a search operation is ongoing to trace and recapture the escapee.