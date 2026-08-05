Cop arrested over recovered ammunition in Nairobi 

Detectives arrested a police officer in connection with the recovery of ammunition from his residence in Nairobi.

The suspect is an Administration Police Constable attached to the SGB Uhuru Camp.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi Regional Headquarters arrested the officer on Tuesday following intelligence-led operations.

Police said the officer is the main suspect in investigations stemming from the recovery of ammunition at his residence, as detailed in an earlier police report dated July 30.

Police had launched investigations after recovering 320 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and an imitation firearm from a rented house in Nairobi’s Mowlem area.

The recovery was made following a report by a tenant of an apartment block along KCC Lane One off Kangundo Road.

According to police, the caretaker of the house became suspicious after a tenant had been absent for an extended period, only occasionally visiting the house late at night, and had also defaulted on rent for two months.

His suspicions intensified after a woman was seen entering the house on Wednesday before hurriedly leaving with luggage, while the apartment door was left open.

The caretaker told police he noticed what appeared to be a firearm lying on a table and informed the landlord who alerted the police.

A team of police officers searched the house and recovered an imitation silver-coloured firearm together with 320 rounds of ammunition, comprising 120 rounds of 9×19mm ammunition, 134 rounds of 5.56×45mm ammunition and 66 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition.

The recovered ammunition and the imitation firearm were seized and secured at the station armoury as exhibits.

Police have launched investigations to establish the source of the ammunition and trace the tenant and the woman seen leaving the house leading to the arrest.