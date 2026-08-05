Family rescued after walking naked and praying on Mombasa street

Five members of the same family were rescued by police after they were found walking naked and praying along Moi Avenue in Mombasa, attracting a large crowd that threatened to attack them.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, prompting officers on patrol to rush to the scene.

Police found the group, comprising a mother, two daughters, a son and a seven-year-old girl, and escorted them to Central Police Station to protect them from possible mob justice.

Preliminary investigations established that the family had travelled from Mbeere in Embu County and was temporarily staying in the Chaani area of Changamwe Sub-County.

According to police, the family claimed they believed they had been instructed by their spiritual beliefs to remain naked to avoid committing sins because they considered themselves to be living in the “last days.”

Officers said the adults appeared to be in a disturbed mental state and were largely unresponsive to questions.

The four adults were taken to Port Reitz Sub-County Hospital for emergency medical assessment and treatment.

The seven-year-old child was later released into the care of her aunt, who resides in Samburu area of Kwale County.

Police said the adults remain under medical care as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

The incident has been blamed on occultism which is on the rise in some parts of the country.

And a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) captain was arrested after a woman sustained burn injuries during an altercation at an entertainment joint in Athi River South Sub-County, Machakos County.

The incident occurred at about 2.30am on Wednesday at Amnesty Lounge and was reported by the establishment’s manager.

According to police, the manager and a security guard responded after hearing a woman screaming for help inside the premises.

They found 33-year-old woman with burns on her lower abdomen after she was allegedly splashed with hot water from a thermos flask.

Broken pieces of a drinking glass were also found scattered at the scene and were collected by investigators as exhibits.

The victim was rushed to Bahati Hospital, where she was admitted in fair condition.

Police officers who responded to the incident arrested a Captain who is attached to the 17 Kenya Rifles in Garissa.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the victim were in a romantic relationship and had both been drinking before the incident.

The suspect is being held at Joska Police Station pending further investigations and possible charges.