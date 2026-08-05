Scott Barrett Siblings: All About Beauden, Jordie and Kane Barrett

Scott Kevin Barrett (born 20 November 1993 in New Plymouth, New Zealand) is a New Zealand rugby union lock who plays for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific and Taranaki in the Bunnings NPC.

He is All Black number 1155 and served as All Blacks captain starting in June 2024 (the 68th man to hold the role).

Barrett is a powerful, athletic, and intelligent second-row forward known for his work rate, lineout expertise, ball-carrying, leadership, and occasional ability to cover blindside flanker.

He attended Francis Douglas Memorial College in New Plymouth and later studied at Lincoln University.

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Career

Siblings

Barrett comes from one of New Zealand rugby’s most prominent families; his father, Kevin “Smiley” Barrett, played over 100 games for Taranaki and featured for the Hurricanes.

Scott’s brothers include Beauden Barrett (All Blacks fly-half/fullback), Jordie Barrett (All Blacks utility back), and Kane Barrett (former professional player).

The three All Black brothers made history by starting together for New Zealand, the first set of three brothers to do so in a Test match.

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Scott is married to Hannah; they wed in 2021 and have two children, son Dougal Ross (born 2021) and daughter Polly (born 2024).

Career

Barrett debuted for the Crusaders in 2014 and has become a long-serving mainstay of the side, surpassing 100 Super Rugby appearances and captaining the franchise for several years.

He has been central to multiple Super Rugby title wins during the Crusaders’ dominant era.

At provincial level he has represented Canterbury earlier in his career and more recently Taranaki.

Barrett first represented New Zealand at under-20 level in 2013.

He made his All Blacks debut on 5 November 2016 against Ireland in Chicago, coming off the bench and scoring a try (converted by his brother Beauden).

He quickly established himself as a regular, known for consistency and leadership. As of recent tallies he has earned around 91 Test caps with 7 tries (35 points).

He featured in the 2019 Rugby World Cup (third place) and the 2023 Rugby World Cup (runners-up).

In June 2024 he was named All Blacks captain under then-head coach Scott Robertson.

He led the side in multiple Tests before a back injury in 2026 ruled him out for up to five months, causing him to miss the early part of the international season.

Ardie Savea has stepped in as captain in his absence.