George Bell Siblings: Getting to Know Henry Bell

George Bell is a New Zealand rugby union player born on 29 January 2002.

He is a hooker who plays for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific and Canterbury in the Bunnings NPC (National Provincial Championship).

Bell is known as a dynamic, mobile, and try-scoring front-rower with strong ball-carrying ability and lineout skills.

He began his rugby at the Eastern Rugby Football Club in Waikouaiti, later becoming a boarder at John McGlashan College in Dunedin, where he also excelled in age-grade cricket.

Bell later studied at Lincoln University while progressing through the Crusaders Academy.

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Career

Siblings

Bell has an older brother, Henry Bell (born 22 August 1999), who is also a professional hooker.

Henry has played for Otago in the NPC, spent time with the Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby, and has featured for the Highlanders in Super Rugby.

The brothers have faced each other in provincial matches, including notable sibling confrontations on the field.

Their father, Johnny, was involved in coaching them at age-group level with Eastern sides.

Also Read: Hugo Keenan Siblings: A Look at the Rugby Player’s Family Tree

Career

Bell made an unusual start by debuting in Super Rugby before fully establishing himself in provincial rugby.

He came off the bench for the Crusaders on 7 May 2022 against the Western Force in Perth and scored a try in a dominant 53–13 win.

He has since accumulated significant Super Rugby Pacific experience (around 33 appearances with multiple tries by 2026 seasons) and has been a regular for Canterbury in the NPC (around 29 appearances).

Injury sidelined him for much of 2023, but he returned strongly in 2024.

He has contributed to Crusaders campaigns, including title-contending seasons, and re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through to the end of 2028.

Bell represented New Zealand at under-20 level in 2022, scoring five tries across three games in the Oceania Rugby U20 Championship (and earlier friendly matches).

He earned his first All Blacks call-up in 2024 and made his Test debut as a replacement against Fiji on 20 July 2024 in San Diego, scoring a try in the 77th minute.

He has since earned additional caps (official tallies list 4 Test matches with 5 points from one try as of recent updates), including appearances on end-of-year tours and further selections.

He has also featured for the All Blacks XV.

Bell’s rapid rise from rural Otago club rugby to Super Rugby and All Blacks level, combined with his work rate, finishing ability, and resilience after injury, has marked him as one of New Zealand’s promising young front-row talents.