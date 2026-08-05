Two convicted over fraudulent land deals in Ruiru and Ngong

72-year-old Teresia Wanjiku Wainaina was convicted at the Milimani Law Courts on multiple counts of forgery, uttering false documents and forcible detainer, following a protracted investigation into the fraudulent acquisition of land parcels in Ruiru East, Kiambu County.

The land belonged to genuine landowners allocated the properties by Nyakinyua Investment Company Limited.

The matter, which had its origins in a complaint lodged with the DCI by advocates acting on behalf of ten complainants, centred on allegations that parcels of land duly allocated to the complainants had been invaded and fenced off by the convict, who subsequently produced fraudulent documentation purporting to prove ownership.

Detectives established that the convict had forged title deeds and green cards for three parcels of land, and knowingly presented these forged instruments as genuine to investigating officers.

Given the scale of the fraud, which spanned more than forty counts, the matter was, on the court’s directive, split into three separate case files to allow the accused to properly understand and respond to the charges against her, with the remaining counts under the other two case files still pending determination before court.

Central to the prosecution’s case was the evidence of a forensic document examiner, whose analysis of the questioned signatures and instruments established conclusively that the documents relied upon by the convict were not authentic, having been made by a different author from the legitimate signatories at the Land Registry.

Witnesses for the prosecution, testified to their lawful ownership of the parcels, tracing their acquisition through Nyakinyua Investment Company Limited to receipts and share certificates issued decades earlier, and recounted how they discovered the fraudulent invasion of their properties years later.

Delivering judgment at the Milimani Law Courts, Dolphina Alego convicted the accused on all thirteen counts and imposed fines ranging from twenty thousand to thirty thousand shillings per count, with custodial terms of between one and two years to apply in default of payment.

In another case, a suspect namely Yegon Reuben has also been convicted on five counts of fraud after illegally selling a parcel of land that originated from a fraudulent subdivision, defrauding a couple of Kshs 1.9 million.

The judgment was delivered on 4th August 2026 by Alego at the Milimani Law Courts.

The accused was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretences, obtaining land registration by false pretences, forgery, making a false document, and uttering a false document.

He was sentenced to a cumulative fine of Sh210,000, and in default, to serve two years’ imprisonment on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The case arose after a man and his wife were induced by the accused, Reuben Yegon, to purchase land parcel Ngong/Ngong/9748 for Sh1,900,000. After paying the full purchase price, they were issued with a title deed in early January 2021. However, another individual later emerged claiming to be the rightful owner of the land, prompting the couple to report the matter to investigators.

Investigations established that the complainants had unknowingly purchased land created through a fraudulent subdivision of the original parcel, Ngong/Ngong/1212, whose genuine owner was the individual who had challenged their ownership.

Upon completion of investigations, the duplicate inquiry file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which reviewed the evidence and approved the prosecution.

The accused was subsequently arrested and arraigned in court on November 15, 2022. Following the hearing, Dolphina Alego delivered the judgment on August 4, 2026, convicting the accused on all five counts.