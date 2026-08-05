Fabian Holland Siblings: Meet Franka and Quentin Holland

Fabian Holland is a professional Dutch-born rugby union player who plays as a lock.

Born on 9 October 2002 in Alkmaar, North Holland, in the Netherlands, he grew up in the nearby village of Akersloot.

He is known for his physical presence, lineout ability, work rate, and ball-carrying.

He moved to New Zealand in early 2019 at the age of 16 to attend Christchurch Boys’ High School, initially for a short stay that became permanent.

He has since represented New Zealand at multiple levels and made history as the first Netherlands-born player to play for the All Blacks.

He currently plays for Otago in the National Provincial Championship and the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific while studying sciences at the University of Otago.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Fabian has two younger siblings who are also involved in rugby.

His younger sister Franka is a Dutch international who plays for the Netherlands women’s team, alternating between second five-eighth and fullback.

Franka is the twin of their brother Quentin Holland.

Quentin followed Fabian to New Zealand, attended King’s High School in Dunedin, represented New Zealand Secondary Schools, and has been contracted to the Highlanders Academy.

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Career

Holland started playing rugby at Castricumse Rugby Club at the age of five and was inspired by a visit from the All Blacks Sevens team to his club in 2014.

He arrived in New Zealand in 2019 as a first five-eighth but was quickly converted to lock due to his size.

He played for Christchurch Boys’ High School’s First XV, earned selection for the New Zealand Schools team and New Zealand Barbarians Under-18s, and represented the New Zealand Under-20s in 2021.

After finishing school he moved to Dunedin, signed a high-performance contract with the Highlanders, and debuted for Otago in the NPC in 2021.

He made his Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders in 2022 and later signed a fully professional multi-year deal with the franchise.

He has accumulated significant experience with both Otago and the Highlanders.

At international level he appeared for the All Blacks XV in 2024, including a standout man-of-the-match performance against Munster, before earning a full All Blacks call-up in 2025.

He debuted that year against France, played every minute of the series, featured throughout The Rugby Championship, and continued in the end-of-year internationals, becoming All Black number 1224.

Accolades

Holland was named World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year after a successful debut All Blacks season in which he started and contributed consistently in defence and at the set piece.

The award highlighted his transition from provincial and Super Rugby prospect to established Test lock.

He has also been recognised as one of New Zealand rugby’s brightest long-term prospects in the second row for his power, precision, and drive.

His selection as the first Dutch-born All Black itself stands as a historic milestone for both New Zealand and Netherlands rugby.