Worker killed, two injured after trench collapses at Karen construction site, Nairobi

A 39-year-old construction worker was killed while two of his colleagues were injured after a trench collapsed at a sewer line construction site in Karen, Nairobi.

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Tuesday in the Karinde area during pipe-laying works being undertaken by workers employed on the project.

According to police, the collapse buried three workers including Fredrick Nzui Muthoka.

The three were trapped beneath the collapsed trench before they were rescued using an excavator.

They were rushed to Dagoretti Sub-County Hospital in Mutuini, where Muthoka was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two surviving workers received first aid before being referred to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital for specialised treatment.

Crime scene investigators visited and processed the site as police launched investigations into the cause of the collapse.

The body of the deceased was moved to Montezuma Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi in a suspected murder.

The body was discovered on Tuesday morning at around 8 a.m. in a drainage channel near the Affordable Housing project along the Southern Bypass by a traffic police officer on patrol.

Police responded to the scene and found the man, believed to be a street dweller, lying on his back in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had a deep sharp-object injury to the right thigh, which is believed to have caused fatal bleeding.

Police suspect the victim was attacked by unknown assailants during the night and left at the scene, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed the scene before the body was moved to the Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation, identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and trace those responsible for the kill