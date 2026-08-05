Ruto to host 5,000 private security guards at State House

President William Ruto will on Thursday host more than 5,000 private security guards at State House, Nairobi, in what is set to be the first-ever engagement between a Kenyan Head of State and workers from the country’s private security industry.

The meeting is expected to provide security guards with a rare opportunity to present their concerns directly to the President, who is also expected to unveil a series of reforms aimed at improving the welfare and working conditions of officers in the sector.

Officials familiar with the preparations said the reforms will target the more than 1.2 million private security officers across the country, many of whom have long complained of poor pay, excessive working hours, inadequate medical cover and weak enforcement of labour standards.

The engagement is also likely to be seen as part of President Ruto’s broader strategy to strengthen ties with organised groups ahead of the 2027 General Election.

An invitation issued on Tuesday by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) directed private security companies, industry associations and the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union to send representatives to the meeting.

“The purpose of this letter is to formally invite Private Security Officers (Security Guards) from your security firm, association, or union to attend a meeting scheduled to take place at State House, Nairobi,” reads the invitation signed by PSRA Chief Executive Officer Philip Leakey Okello.

According to the invitation, the meeting will be held at State House on Thursday, August 6, from 8 a.m.

Private security firms were also asked to confirm the attendance of their officers to facilitate planning for the event.

Ruto has been hosting a series of meetings at State House in his quest for re-election. He on Wednesday met a group of imams.

The meeting comes amid sustained calls for full implementation of reforms under the Private Security Regulation Act, which seeks to professionalise the industry and improve employment standards.

Security guards have consistently raised concerns over low wages, long shifts, inadequate social protection and delayed implementation of minimum terms of service, despite playing a key role in safeguarding homes, businesses, institutions and critical infrastructure.

Established under the Private Security Regulation Act, the PSRA is mandated to regulate the industry, license service providers and promote professionalism among private security providers.

Thursday’s gathering is the latest in a series of engagements President Ruto has held at State House with organised groups. In recent weeks, he has hosted village elders, National Government Administration Officers and religious leaders as part of efforts to deepen engagement with key constituencies.