NCBA profit rises 12.2pc to Sh12.4bn on stronger regional growth

NCBA Group posted a 12.2 percent increase in net profit during the first half of 2026, driven by stronger earnings from its Kenyan banking business and improved performance across its regional subsidiaries.

The lender reported a profit after tax of Sh12.4 billion for the six months ended June 2026, up from Sh11 billion recorded during the same period last year.

NCBA attributed the improved performance to growth in lending, lower funding costs and stronger contributions from its subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

In a statement, the bank said its Kenyan banking subsidiary remained the Group’s largest profit contributor.

“The Kenya Bank subsidiary continued to be the Group’s key profit driver, powered by disciplined cost of funds management, and grew profitability by 24.3 percent year-on-year to Sh13.7 billion,” NCBA said.

The Group added that its regional subsidiaries collectively generated Sh1.6 billion in profit during the period, supported by a 25 percent increase in lending, 11 percent growth in income and improved recovery of non-performing loans.

Digital lending also recorded strong growth, with the bank disbursing Sh819 billion in digital loans during the six-month period, representing a 26.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Customer deposits rose by 11 percent to Sh551 billion, while total assets increased 11.5 percent to Sh739 billion, reflecting continued expansion of the Group’s balance sheet.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the lender continued to maintain strong asset quality despite the challenging business environment.

He noted that the bank’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 10.5 percent, remaining significantly below the Kenyan banking sector average of 15.3 percent.