City lawyer arraigned over alleged Sh69 million gold scam

An advocate of the High Court of Kenya who had been on the run after allegedly failing to appear in court to answer charges linked to a Sh69 million gold scam has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe, was arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office within the precincts of the Milimani Law Courts pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued after he failed to honour court summons.

The lawyer is charged with obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

Police allege that Osewe, jointly with an accomplice, obtained Sh69,024,800 from a complainant by falsely claiming they were in a position to sell gold bars.

Investigators said the warrant of arrest was issued after the suspect failed to appear before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani on October 23, 2025, to take plea, leading to the forfeiture of the cash bail that had previously been deposited.

Following his arrest, Osewe was presented before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court ordered that the accused be remanded in custody pending the determination of his bail application.

The case is part of ongoing efforts by investigative agencies to crack down on fraudulent gold trading schemes, which have resulted in millions of shillings being lost by victims in recent years.