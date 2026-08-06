Grade four pupil dies days after bicycle fall in Meru

Police in Meru County are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy who died several days after reportedly falling from a bicycle while visiting relatives in Isiolo.

The deceased was a Grade Four pupil at Munanda Primary School.

He had travelled to visit his uncle in Isiolo Town when he fell from a bicycle on July 31 while riding within the Kulamawe Estate area.

Family members said the boy did not inform them about the accident, and he appeared normal and continued with his usual activities in the days that followed.

However, on the evening of August 2, he began complaining of pain in his left thigh, which had become slightly swollen. The following morning, the pain worsened significantly, prompting his uncle to take him to Galaxy Hospital in Isiolo.

An X-ray examination reportedly revealed that Allan had suffered a fracture of the femur near the hip joint. He was treated and later discharged from the hospital.

Despite receiving treatment, Allan’s condition deteriorated. He died at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at his family home in Muungania area, Ntumburi Location, Buuri West Sub-County.

The body was transferred to St. Theresa’s Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the medical events leading to the boy’s death.

Meanwhile, the body of a 10-year-old boy who was suspected to have drowned in River Thiba was recovered following an intensive search by members of the public and volunteer divers in Mbeere South Sub-County, Embu County.

The deceased had been reported missing after the suspected drowning incident on August 3, prompting a search operation along the river.

Police said the body was successfully retrieved on Wednesday after several days of coordinated efforts by local residents and volunteer divers.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body had already been recovered from the river.

The body was positively identified at the scene by the boy’s relatives.

A preliminary examination by investigators revealed no visible physical injuries on the body, findings consistent with the earlier suspected drowning report.

After processing the scene, police transferred the body to Embu Level Five Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain ongoing, even as the family prepares to lay the child to res