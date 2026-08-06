Rihanna is ‘in the studio’, says partner A$AP Rocky

Rihanna could be set to end a decade-long hiatus from releasing an album, according to her partner A$AP Rocky.

“She in the studio right now,” the rapper said on The Jason Lee podcast on Wednesday.

Few details about the project were revealed, apart from a denial that the pair would collaborate on a double album. However, in response to questioning about a potential new album, he added: “she cooking.”

The singer and beauty mogul from Barbados, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, has not released a full album since 2016’s Anti.

“Are you the reason we don’t have an album?” podcaster Jason Lee asked the rapper on his show, noting the three children shared by the pair and Rihanna’s travel.

The rapper denied this, instead saying that the singer was in fact working on new music.

“Yeah I said it, sorry babe,” he continued, adding that he would “get in trouble for this.”

Little other information about the possible music was revealed in the interview.

In February last year, Rihanna said that she felt “really optimistic” about a new album.

“I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!,” she told a reporter from Harper’s Bazaar.

She also said, “I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

Since her last album, Rihanna has released singles, including some linked to film projects, including 2022’s Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She has also launched multiple businesses, including her popular makeup range Fenty Beauty and a lingerie company. The 38-year-old’s net worth has been estimated by Forbes at over a billion dollars.

During the interview, A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, refused to comment on whether he and Rihanna had married.

By BBC News