Pharmaceuticals manager found dead in Meru apartment

Police in Meru County are investigating the death of a 47-year-old pharmaceuticals company manager who was found unresponsive inside his rented apartment in Kaaga on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Francis Karuiru, the manager of Harleys Pharmaceuticals Company. According to police, the incident was reported on Wednesday.

Police officers visited the apartment and found Karuiru lying unresponsive in the sitting room of his rented house.

A preliminary examination revealed no visible injuries on the body, leaving the cause of death unclear. The scene was processed and documented by investigators before the body was transferred to Meru General Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing. At this stage, no foul play has been confirmed pending the outcome of the post-mortem examination and other forensic inquiries.

Meanwhile, police in Kakamega County are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was discovered concealed beneath a large rock along a rural road in Khayega, in what detectives suspect was a violent robbery.

The victim, Solomon Shehemi, was found dead along the Muhonje–Muraga murram road in Illeisi Location, Kakamega East Sub-County.

According to police, the deceased, who hailed from Navakholo, worked at a glass hardware shop in Khayega and also operated a motorcycle. His body was discovered by the roadside after he had been reported missing.

Officers from Khayega Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kakamega East visited the scene and established that Shehemi had sustained multiple blows to the head from a blunt object. He also had visible cuts on the face and the back of the head.

Investigators found signs of a struggle at the scene, suggesting the victim may have fought with his attackers before he was overpowered and killed.

Police said the victim’s Honda motorcycle and his Samsung A05 mobile phone were missing and are believed to have been stolen by the assailants, pointing to robbery as a possible motive for the killing.

Scenes of Crime officers processed the area before the body was moved to Kakamega County Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Detectives from DCI Kakamega East have launched investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing and recover the stolen motorcycle and phone. No arrests have been made so far.