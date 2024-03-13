Dismembered Body of Missing Woman Found in a Meru Hill

Detectives are investigating a bizarre murder incident in a village in Meru County after a body of a missing woman was found with dismembered body parts.

Police said the incident was reported in Tigania West’s Amwari area where a decomposed body of a woman was found on top of Maundu Hills.

Herders told police they found the body at the scene on Tuesday before a team visited there.

It was later established that the body was one Lorna Kinya, 20 who had gone missing since March 8 and was lying there.

The police said the woman’s right breast was missing.

Her tongue was also protruding which was a sign of strangulation and the eyes were missing.

Police said the face had injuries at the time the body was discovered.

The body also had pieces of ropes with knots while a pair of blue sandals, a panga stained with blood, a blue jeans and brown jacket were lying at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

Police said no arrest has been made and the motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The investigators suspect a ritual in the murder.

Police say they have noticed increased killings in the region and which are linked to vigilantes operating there.

The groups are being sponsored by some local politicians and businessmen and have been linked to a number of murder incidents.

For instance, police are investigating eight murder incidents in Mutuati area alone.

The incidents have been linked to the gangs operating in the area with the blessings of some politicians.