Dixie D’Amelio Siblings: All About Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio, born August 12, 2001, is an American singer and social media influencer, recognized primarily for her TikTok presence.

She is the elder sister of Charli D’Amelio and has amassed over 57.5 million TikTok followers and millions on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she hosts The Early Late Night Show.

Dixie launched her music career with the single Be Happy in 2020 and released her debut album A Letter to Me in 2022.

She has also appeared in various television productions and continues to be a prominent figure in digital media.

Siblings

Dixie has one younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, born on May 1, 2004.

The sisters are both prominent figures on social media, particularly TikTok, where Charli is the most followed user.

They often collaborate on content and have leveraged their fame into various business ventures together1

Career

Dixie first gained popularity on TikTok, where she began posting videos in 2019.

Her engaging content, which includes dance challenges, lip-syncing, and comedic skits, quickly resonated with a wide audience.

She has amassed over 57 million followers on the platform, making her one of the most influential creators.

In addition to TikTok, Dixie has established a significant presence on YouTube.

She hosts The Early Late Night Show, where she interviews celebrities and engages with her audience through various segments.

This show has helped her connect with fans on a more personal level, showcasing her personality beyond the confines of short-form video content.

Her YouTube channel has further solidified her status as a versatile entertainer.

Dixie’s music career took off with the release of her debut single, Be Happy, in June 2020.

Also Read: DeAndre Jordan Siblings: Get to Know Brett, Cory and Avery

The song became a viral hit, achieving over 86 million streams on Spotify and topping charts on various platforms.

Its relatable lyrics about mental health and self-acceptance struck a chord with many listeners, marking her transition from social media star to recording artist.

Following the success of Be Happy, Dixie continued to release music and collaborated with other artists on tracks such as One Whole Day featuring Wiz Khalifa and F***boy featuring Rubi Rose.

In 2022, Dixie released her debut album, A Letter to Me, which features a mix of pop and R&B influences.

The album explores themes of self-reflection and personal growth, showcasing her evolution as an artist.

It received positive reviews for its emotional depth and maturity, further establishing her credibility in the music industry.

Dixie has also ventured into acting, making her debut in the web series Attaway General, which follows a group of teenagers working at a hospital.

Additionally, she stars alongside her sister Charli in The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that provides an inside look at their lives as they navigate fame and family dynamics.

Beyond entertainment, Dixie D’Amelio has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching various merchandise lines and collaborating with brands.

She has worked with companies like Morphe for beauty products and has participated in campaigns promoting mental health awareness.

Awards and accolades

Dixie has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

In 2020, she was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards as The Social Star of 2020.

The following year, she received nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for the Social Star Award and at the MTV Millennial Awards for Global Creator.

In 2022, she won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Social Music Star, marking a significant recognition of her impact in both social media and music.