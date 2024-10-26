DeAndre Jordan Siblings: Get to Know Brett, Cory and Avery

DeAndre Jordan is a professional basketball player currently playing as a center for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He was drafted 35th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008 and had a notable ten-season tenure with them.

Jordan has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Nuggets in 2022.

He is a three-time All-NBA team member and won an NBA championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

DeAndre has three siblings, namely Brett, Cory, and Avery.

Brett, his older brother, played college basketball at Texas Christian University (TCU).

Cory is another one of DeAndre’s siblings, though there is less publicly available information about his athletic pursuits compared to Brett and Avery.

Avery played college football as a defensive lineman for the University of New Mexico.

Career

Jordan’s basketball journey began at Texas A&M University, where he played for two seasons from 2006 to 2008.

During his time there, he demonstrated his athleticism and defensive prowess, averaging 8.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his sophomore year.

His impressive performance caught the attention of NBA scouts, leading him to declare for the draft after just two years of college.

In the 2008 NBA Draft, Jordan was selected in the second round by the Los Angeles Clippers as the 35th overall pick.

He quickly established himself as a vital part of the Clippers’ roster, particularly during the “Lob City” era alongside stars like Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Known for his incredible leaping ability and defensive skills, Jordan became one of the league’s premier rim protectors and rebounders.

He was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2015 and earned three All-NBA selections between 2015 and 2017.

His best statistical season came in 2016-2017 when he averaged a career-high 12.0 rebounds per game.

After a decade with the Clippers, Jordan signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, where he continued to contribute as a reliable center.

His journey then took him to the New York Knicks in 2019 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets later that year.

With the Nets, he played alongside superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but found his role somewhat diminished due to the team’s evolving dynamics.

In March 2021, Jordan was traded to the Detroit Pistons but was subsequently waived and signed by the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-2022 season.

He later joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a brief stint before signing with the Denver Nuggets in September 2022.

Jordan’s time with the Nuggets culminated in winning his first NBA championship in 2023, further solidifying his legacy in the league.

Accolades

Jordan has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, reflecting his impact on the game.

He was selected as an NBA All-Star in 2017, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Jordan earned All-NBA First Team honors in 2016 and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2015 and 2017.

Defensively, he was recognized as a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2015 and 2016.

He also led the league in rebounding during the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.

Additionally, he was part of the Big 12 All-Rookie Team in 2008 and received recognition as a Third-Team Parade All-American in 2007.

Notably, Jordan won a gold medal with the U.S. Olympic team in 2016. He holds the NBA record for the highest career field goal percentage at 67.5%.