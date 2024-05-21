DJ Mustard, an influential American record producer and DJ, has amassed a net worth of $12 million. Known for his distinctive sound, often referred to as “ratchet music,” DJ Mustard has made significant contributions to the music industry, collaborating with top artists and producing numerous hit tracks. His rise to fame began with the 2011 single “Rack City” by Tyga, and he has since become a sought-after producer and DJ.

DJ Mustard Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth June 5, 1990 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Record Producer

Early Life

Born Dijon McFarlane on June 5, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, DJ Mustard’s roots trace back to Jamaican heritage. His father was deported to Jamaica during his childhood, but they have maintained a relationship over the years. Mustard’s foray into DJing began in elementary school, influenced by his uncle, a professional DJ. He adopted the moniker “DJ Mustard” from his name, Dijon, the condiment.

DJ Mustard Career

DJ Mustard started gaining recognition by producing mixtapes for rapper YG. His distinctive style quickly caught the attention of other artists, leading to collaborations that defined a new sound in hip-hop. In 2010, he released the compilation album “Let’s Jerk” through Thump Records, inspired by the jerkin’ street dance movement in Los Angeles.

His major breakthrough came in 2011 with Tyga’s “Rack City,” which topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The double platinum certification of “Rack City” solidified DJ Mustard’s place in the industry. Following this success, he produced hits like 2 Chainz’s “I’m Different,” which achieved gold status and sold over 500,000 copies.

In 2013, DJ Mustard released his first mixtape, “Ketchup,” and continued to produce chart-topping tracks. His debut studio album, “10 Summers,” dropped in 2014, reaching No. 14 on the US Rap chart. He followed up with “Cold Summer” in 2016, which also performed well commercially.

Throughout his career, DJ Mustard has been the force behind numerous successful singles, including:

“Show Me” by Kid Ink featuring Chris Brown

“My Nigga” by YG featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan

“Feelin’ Myself” by Will.i.am featuring French Montana, Miley Cyrus, and Wiz Khalifa

“Na Na” by Trey Songz

“2 On” by Tinashe featuring Schoolboy Q

“Don’t Tell ‘Em” by Jeremih featuring YG

“No Mediocre” by T.I. featuring Iggy Azalea

“I Don’t F— with You” by Big Sean featuring E-40

“Post to Be” by Omarion featuring Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko

In 2019, he released his third album, “Perfect Ten,” which included the Grammy-nominated single “Ballin’.”

Personal Life

DJ Mustard began dating model Chanel Thierry when he was 19, and the couple got engaged in 2018, marrying in October 2020. They have three children together—two sons and a daughter.

In June 2020, DJ Mustard revealed a significant weight loss of nearly 50 pounds, attributing his transformation to a focus on health and a break from social media distractions. He shared his journey on Instagram, inspiring many with his commitment to personal well-being.

Real Estate

In January 2017, DJ Mustard purchased a gated three-acre property in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles, for $2.36 million. The estate features a 7,400 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, showcasing his success and investment acumen.

DJ Mustard Net Worth

