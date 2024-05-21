Don Henley Net Worth

Don Henley, the iconic American singer, songwriter, and drummer, has amassed a net worth of $250 million. Henley is best known as a founding member of the Eagles, one of the most successful rock bands in American history. His immense net worth is largely attributed to the Eagles’ incredible success and enduring popularity. In addition to his work with the Eagles, Henley has also enjoyed a prosperous solo career. As of 2012, he ranks as the fourth-wealthiest drummer in the world, following Ringo Starr, Phil Collins, and Dave Grohl. Henley is widely celebrated as one of the greatest singing drummers of all time.

Early Life

Donald Hugh Henley was born on July 22, 1947, in Gilmer, Texas, and grew up in the nearby town of Linden. He developed an interest in music after quitting his high school football team due to his small stature and joining the school band, where he played percussion. During high school, he joined a band called the Four Speeds, later renamed Felicity, and eventually Shiloh. Kenny Rogers discovered the band and helped them release several singles. Henley attended Stephen F. Austin State University and later transferred to Texas State University.

The Eagles

After Shiloh disbanded in 1971, Henley met Glenn Frey in Los Angeles, and the two joined Linda Ronstadt’s backup band. This collaboration led to the formation of the Eagles, along with Randy Meisner and Bernie Leadon. Signed by David Geffen’s Asylum Records, the Eagles released their debut album in 1972, featuring hits like “Take It Easy.” Henley played a crucial role in the band’s success, co-writing and singing lead vocals on many of their iconic songs, including “Witchy Woman,” “Desperado,” “Hotel California,” and “Life in the Fast Lane.” The Eagles’ hits earned them multiple Grammys throughout the 1970s.

Despite their success, internal conflicts and a demanding touring schedule led to the Eagles’ breakup in 1980. However, the band reunited in 1994 and continued to tour and release new music, including the 2007 album “Long Road Out of Eden.”

Solo Career

Following the Eagles’ breakup, Henley launched a successful solo career. In 1981, he collaborated with his then-girlfriend on the hit “Leather and Lace.” His debut solo album, “I Can’t Stand Still,” was released in 1982 and featured the hit “Dirty Laundry,” which reached number three on the charts. In 1984, Henley won a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “The Boys of Summer.” He continued his success with the 1989 album “The End of Innocence,” which earned him another Grammy for the title track.

Legal Issues

Henley has faced significant legal battles, notably with Geffen Records, which sued him for $30 million for breaching his contract. Henley wanted to leave the label, but Geffen insisted he still owed them several albums. This dispute led Henley to become a vocal advocate for musicians’ rights.

In 1980, Henley was involved in a scandal when paramedics found two underage girls under the influence of drugs at his home. He was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and received two years of probation.

Don Henley Relationships

Throughout the 1970s, Henley dated several celebrities, including Loree Rodkin, Stevie Nicks, and Lois Chiles. He was engaged to actress Maren Jensen in the 1980s, but they separated in 1986. In 1995, Henley married Sharon Summerall, and they have three children together. The family resides in Dallas, Texas.

Real Estate

In 2018, Henley purchased a Spanish-style home in West Hollywood for $2.2 million. The 1,800-square-foot property, built in 1923, features oak floors and a Batchelder-tiled fireplace and has been extensively updated over the years.

Don Henley’s net worth of $250 million highlights his remarkable career with the Eagles and his successful solo endeavors. His contributions to rock music have solidified his status as one of the most influential musicians of all time.

