Derek Hough, a multifaceted professional dancer, choreographer, singer, and actor, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his impressive tenure on the ABC dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars,” where he participated from 2007 to 2016. During his time on the show, Hough achieved six victories and received nine Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography, winning twice. His talents extend beyond dancing, with notable roles in stage productions and television series, including the West End premiere of “Footloose: The Musical” and a recurring role on ABC’s “Nashville.”

Derek Hough Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth May 17, 1985 Place of Birth Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Profession Dancer, Actor, Guitarist, Musician, Music Video Director, Choreographer, Singer-Songwriter

Early Life

Derek Hough was born on May 17, 1985, in Salt Lake City, Utah, into a family deeply rooted in dance. He is the fourth of five children in a Latter-day Saint family, with his parents Marianne and Bruce Hough, and his sisters Sharee, Marabeth, Katherine, and Julianne Hough. All of his grandparents were dancers, setting the stage for his future career. At the age of 12, amidst his parents’ divorce, Hough was sent to London to live with and study under renowned dance coaches Shirley and Corky Ballas. There, he trained for ten years at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, receiving comprehensive training in song, dance, theater, and gymnastics. Hough, along with his sister Julianne and the Ballas’ son Mark, formed the pop music trio 2B1G, performing in dance competitions across the UK and US.

In 2002, Hough won the WDSF World Latin Championship. The following year, he claimed the Blackpool U-21 Latin title with Aneta Piotrowska at the Blackpool Dance Festival.

Dancing with the Stars

Hough’s “Dancing with the Stars” journey began in season four in 2007, where he appeared as a guest instructor alongside his sister Julianne and professional speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno. He joined the cast as a professional instructor in the subsequent season, partnering with actress Jennie Garth and finishing in fourth place. In season six, he was paired with actress Shannon Elizabeth, finishing sixth. Hough’s breakthrough came in season seven when he won with model and television host Brooke Burke. This victory was remarkable as Hough had a brief scare after hitting his head on the floor and blacking out momentarily.

Also Read: Dean Winters Net Worth

In later seasons, Hough continued to achieve success, winning with singer Nicole Scherzinger in season ten and with actress Jennifer Grey in season eleven. He secured additional wins with “Glee” star Amber Riley in season 17 and wildlife conservationist Bindi Irwin in season 21, making him the only professional dancer on the show to win six times. Hough earned nine Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography, winning twice. In 2020, he was announced as a judge on the show, replacing Len Goodman.

2014 Winter Olympics

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Hough choreographed the short dance program for American ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who went on to win the gold medal in the event, marking a historic achievement as the first Americans to claim the title.

Move Live on Tour

In May 2014, Hough and his sister Julianne launched the successful Move Live on Tour, a sold-out summer tour involving singing and dancing across 40 cities in the US and Canada. Due to its success, the tour was reprised in 2015. The siblings also held free fitness pop-up events throughout Los Angeles.

Stage and Screen Acting

Hough’s stage credits include leading roles in productions like “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” He starred as Ren in the West End premiere of “Footloose: The Musical” in 2006, a role he continued on the UK national tour. In 2010, he made his Broadway debut in “Burn the Floor” and later performed in the New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in 2015.

On the screen, Hough appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) and “Rock of Ages” (2012). He had a starring role in the South Korean-American dance film “Make Your Move” (2014). On television, Hough had a recurring role on “Nashville” from 2014 to 2016, guest-starred on “Jane the Virgin,” and appeared in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” and the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” From 2017 to 2020, he was a judge on NBC’s dance competition show “World of Dance.”

Music Videos

Hough’s involvement in music videos spans various roles. He made a cameo in his sister Julianne’s “That Song in My Head” (2008) and starred in Kate Voegele’s “99 Times” (2009). He was the main dancer in Cheryl’s “Parachute” and Kellie Pickler’s “Someone Somewhere Tonight.” Hough also directed the music videos for Mark Ballas’ “Get My Name” and his own single, “Hold On.” His choreography work includes Michael Bublé’s “I Believe in You” and Lindsey Stirling’s “The Arena” and “Between Twilight.”

Personal Life

Since 2015, Hough has been in a relationship with former “Dancing with the Stars” cast-mate Hayley Erbert. They reside together in Los Angeles.

Derek Hough Net Worth

Derek Hough net worth is $8 million.