Doctors Dismiss IG Koome’s Declaration on Strike as NGOs Demand Apology 

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) dismissed censures by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome on the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Secretary General Davji Atellah said that the threats undermine the doctors’ rights to demonstrate and present their petitions. This after IG Koome branded demonstrations as a nuisance to the public since medics have been obstructing the free flow of people and motor vehicles, further terming it as unlawful.

Atellah argued that the union has followed the appropriate procedures to hold the demonstrations which were unfortunately met with hostility from security authorities.

“The statement by the National Police Service, threatening doctors and clinical officers on strike, not only disregards their legitimate grievances but also sets a dangerous precedent of authoritarianism,” Atellah wrote on X.

“This directive essentially condones violence against Kenyan citizens exercising their fundamental rights.”

He called for a harsh disapproval of Koome’s remarks, noting that the nation cannot afford to lose track of the gains made in upholding democratic principles.

The nationwide strike, led by KMPDU, entered its fourth week while that called by the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) is its third week.

A group of Non Government Organizations issued later on issued a demand letter through a lawyer seeking an apology from the IG over his remarks.

“In this matter, we act for the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Katiba Institute (KI), The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Kenya Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ Kenya), Africa Centre for Open Governance (AFRICOG), Tribeless Youth, and Siasa Place.”

“We have seen your press statement today in which you claim to cancel the medics’ right to strike and to picket peacefully and unarmed. We must clarify, sir, that you confer neither right,” said the letter by Ochiel Dudley.

The letter said no constitutional article conditions the right to strike or to picket on a notice given to you.

“Nor can you limit anyone’s right outside Article 24 of the Constitution. Our clients, however, consider that you have suspended Article 37 and 41 of the Constitution. You cannot do that.”

“You are under; not above, the Constitution.We thus demand that you retract the directive and apologise for it publicly by 6:00 pm today, Sunday, 14 April 2024. In your retraction, you must also apologise for the violent attack by police on Dr Davji Atellah on 27 February 2024,” said the letter.

“If you disregard our demand by the specified time, we will initiate court proceedings against you. Based on the doctrine of command responsibility, we will seek orders holding you personally liable for harm caused by the police to the striking and picketing medics.”

The letter said the lawyers will also seek damages against the IG for the attack on Dr Atellah.