Domino Kirke Siblings: Meet Jemima and Lola Kirke Who are Also Entertainers

Domino Kirke, born Domino Suzy Kirke-Badgley on December 17, 1983, is a British-American singer and doula.

She is the daughter of Simon Kirke, the drummer for the rock band Bad Company, and Lorraine Kirke, a boutique owner.

Raised in a musically inclined family, she began singing at a young age and attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City, where she studied classical voice and piano.

Siblings

Kirke has two sisters who are also in the entertainment industry.

Lola Kirke, born in 1990, is an American and British actress and singer.

She has starred in films such as Gone Girl, Mistress America, and Lost Girls, in addition to her role in the TV series Mozart in the Jungle.

Jemima Kirke, born in 1985, is an English-American actress best known for her role in the HBO series Girls.

She has also appeared in films like Untogether and Maniac.

Career

Growing up in this creative environment, Kirke was exposed to various musical genres and styles from a young age.

Her musical journey began in her teenage years when she was discovered at Joe’s Pub in New York City and signed to a record label at the age of 17.

This early start laid the groundwork for her future in music.

In 2006, Kirke formed the band DOMINO with her friend Jordan Galland.

The duo released an EP titled The DOMINO EP, which showcased their unique sound blending pop and indie influences.

Their music caught the attention of several notable artists, leading to touring opportunities with acts like Lily Allen and Gang of Four.

One of DOMINO’s standout tracks, Green Umbrella, gained significant recognition when it was featured in Lena Dunham’s film Tiny Furniture, helping to elevate Kirke’s profile in the music industry.

In 2017, she released her debut solo album, Beyond Waves, which was well-received by critics.

The album is characterized by its introspective lyrics and a blend of folk and pop sounds, reflecting her personal experiences, including themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

In addition to her music career, Kirke is a certified doula and co-founder of Carriage House Birth, a New York-based doula service.

Her interest in childbirth and maternal health stemmed from her own experiences and the desire to support women during pregnancy and postpartum.

Through her work as a doula, Kirke emphasizes the importance of emotional and physical support for mothers.

She has been involved in various initiatives aimed at educating women about childbirth and postpartum care.

In 2021, she published a book titled The Art of Being a Doula, which shares insights and personal stories from her journey in this field.

Personal life

Kirke has been married to actor Penn Badgley since 2017.

The couple met in 2014 at a meatball shop in New York City, where Kirke boldly offered Badgley, who was couch surfing at the time, a room for rent in her apartment.

Despite Kirke having never seen Badgley’s show Gossip Girl, the two hit it off and began dating.

In February 2017, Kirke and Badgley tied the knot in a New York courthouse wedding.

They later celebrated with a second wedding ceremony in June 2017.

The couple has faced challenges, including Kirke’s multiple miscarriages, but in February 2020 they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Their son was born in August 2020.

Badgley has embraced his role as a stepfather to Kirke’s son Cassius from a previous relationship.

The family of four has enjoyed bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Badgley noting it allowed them more time together than they would have had otherwise.

Despite their busy careers, Kirke and Badgley continue to support each other’s creative pursuits, with Badgley even appearing on his wife’s podcast in 2022.