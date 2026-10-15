Don King has an estimated net worth of $200 million, built through decades of promoting major boxing matches, negotiating television and pay-per-view agreements, and investing in real estate and other businesses. The American boxing promoter became one of the most recognizable figures in professional sports, working with world champions including Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield, and Roy Jones Jr.

King’s career was defined by his ability to turn championship fights into major international events. He promoted some of boxing’s most celebrated contests, including the “Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman and the “Thrilla in Manila” between Ali and Joe Frazier. His company, Don King Productions, generated substantial revenue through fight promotions, television contracts, international hosting agreements, and pay-per-view deals.

At the height of his influence, King was one of the highest-earning figures in boxing. Forbes valued his personal fortune at $350 million in 2006 and reported that his promotions had generated more than $1 billion in cumulative boxing revenue. However, disputes with fighters, expensive legal battles, and later real estate complications affected his business empire.

Don King Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth August 20, 1931 Place of Birth Cleveland, Ohio

Early Life

Donald King was born on August 20, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in a working-class family and attended John Adams High School before briefly enrolling at Kent State University. He eventually left college and entered Cleveland’s underground gambling business.

King became involved in illegal numbers gambling, a form of lottery, and developed a lucrative operation based in the basement of a record store. His business activities brought him money and local influence, but they also exposed him to serious legal trouble.

Before entering boxing promotion, King was involved in two incidents in which men died. One resulted in a ruling of justifiable homicide, while the other led to a criminal conviction and imprisonment.

Criminal Conviction and Prison

In December 1954, King shot and killed Hillary Brown during an attempted robbery at one of his gambling establishments. Authorities ruled the shooting a justifiable homicide, and King was not convicted of a crime in connection with Brown’s death.

A second incident occurred in April 1966, when King confronted Sam Garrett, a former employee who reportedly owed him $600. King beat and kicked Garrett during the confrontation, and the injuries proved fatal.

King claimed he had acted in self-defense, but witnesses described a violent assault. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 1967. The conviction was later reduced to manslaughter, and he served just under four years in an Ohio prison before his release in 1971.

During his imprisonment, King spent considerable time reading and studying literature, philosophy, history, and public speaking. His reading helped shape the elaborate vocabulary and quotation-filled speaking style that later became part of his public image.

In January 1983, Ohio Governor James Rhodes granted King a full pardon. The decision followed recommendations from the state parole board and letters of support from prominent figures, including Jesse Jackson, Coretta Scott King, Cleveland Mayor George Voinovich, and Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell.

How Don King Entered Boxing Promotion

After leaving prison, King sought opportunities outside gambling. His entry into boxing began in 1972, when he helped organize a charity boxing exhibition featuring Muhammad Ali to raise money for a Cleveland hospital.

The event introduced him to professional boxing and demonstrated his ability to attract major personalities and sponsors. King subsequently worked with experienced Cleveland promoter Don Elbaum, who helped him understand the business of arranging fights, negotiating with managers, and dealing with athletic commissions.

King’s major breakthrough came in 1974, when he secured the rights to promote a heavyweight championship fight between Muhammad Ali and undefeated champion George Foreman.

Both fighters were promised $5 million, creating a combined $10 million purse that was unprecedented in boxing at the time. King initially secured their commitments without having the money needed to guarantee the purses. He eventually persuaded the government of Zaire, led by President Mobutu Sese Seko, to finance the event in exchange for hosting it.

The fight took place in Kinshasa on October 30, 1974. Known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” it ended with Ali knocking out Foreman in the eighth round after using his rope-a-dope strategy to exhaust the younger champion.

The event became one of the most celebrated sporting spectacles of the 20th century and established King as an international boxing promoter.

The “Thrilla in Manila” and the Growth of Don King Productions

Following the success of the “Rumble in the Jungle,” King expanded his promotional business and pursued more major fights involving Muhammad Ali.

In March 1975, he promoted Ali’s bout against Chuck Wepner, an underdog whose determined performance helped inspire Sylvester Stallone’s screenplay for “Rocky.” Later that year, King organized the third and final fight between Ali and Joe Frazier.

The October 1975 contest in the Philippines was marketed as the “Thrilla in Manila.” The brutal fight lasted 14 rounds before Frazier’s corner stopped the contest. It became one of the most famous heavyweight championship bouts in boxing history.

King’s success rested on his ability to bring together fighters, governments, casinos, television networks, and sponsors. By securing financial guarantees and negotiating international broadcasting rights, he helped raise the commercial value of major boxing events.

During the late 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, Don King Productions promoted fights involving champions such as Larry Holmes, Roberto Durán, Julio César Chávez, Félix Trinidad, Evander Holyfield, and Roy Jones Jr.

King’s personality also became part of his business identity. His distinctive hairstyle, American flags, energetic speeches, and catchphrase, “Only in America!” made him one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.

Don King’s $350 Million Fortune at His Peak

Don King’s financial success reached its height during boxing’s most commercially lucrative years. In April 2006, Forbes published an investigation into his business empire titled “The King and His Sport, at Twilight.”

The magazine estimated King’s personal net worth at $350 million, equivalent to approximately $585 million in today’s dollars according to the supplied account. Forbes reported that he had promoted at least 600 championship fights over 33 years, generating more than $1 billion in cumulative boxing revenue.

His company had also produced seven of the ten largest pay-per-view events in boxing history at that time, while his roster included 113 fighters from 27 countries.

King’s most profitable period came during the 1990s, when Mike Tyson’s fights generated enormous television and casino revenues. According to Forbes, King’s personal annual income reached $70 million in 1996. King said he paid $30 million in federal income taxes that year and issued a press release celebrating the payment.

He also described keeping substantial amounts of money in cash and bank accounts. King told Forbes that he had once maintained as much as $70 million in a checking account. He also said he had paid $5 million in cash for a private airplane and described a practice of asking casinos to convert multimillion-dollar checks into physical currency after major fights.

His earnings supported investments in commercial real estate, luxury homes, an Ohio ranch, newspaper ownership, and a library of boxing footage. However, the later contraction of his promotional business and the financial difficulties surrounding some of his properties complicated his wealth.

Mike Tyson and the Lucrative Boxing Contracts

King’s relationship with Mike Tyson became one of the most profitable and controversial partnerships in boxing history.

He began promoting Tyson during the late 1980s, when the heavyweight champion was becoming one of the sport’s biggest attractions. The partnership became especially lucrative after Tyson was released from prison in March 1995.

King negotiated major agreements with Showtime and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. A March 1995 agreement gave Showtime rights to distribute Tyson fights over a three-year period intended to cover ten bouts. The deal included a $43 million signing bonus payable to Don King Productions.

A separate MGM Grand agreement covered exclusive hosting rights for six Tyson fights. It included a $15 million working-capital advance, a $15 million stock purchase, and a guarantee that the MGM shares would eventually be worth at least $30 million.

The promotional company acquired 618,557 MGM shares under the arrangement. When the contract ended following Tyson’s 1997 disqualification against Evander Holyfield, the shares were sold for $27.5 million. MGM recovered its $15 million advance, while the remaining $12.5 million went to Don King Productions.

The Showtime and MGM agreements covered overlapping events rather than sixteen separate fights. Together, the deals provided King with substantial opportunities to earn money through broadcasting rights, casino guarantees, signing bonuses, and individual fight purses.

Under the “Team Tyson” arrangement, King received 30% of Tyson’s fight purses, while managers John Horne and Rory Holloway each received 10%. Tyson was entitled to 50% of certain signing bonuses and promotional proceeds controlled by King’s operation.

An Associated Press investigation in 1998 found that Tyson’s share of the purses and related Showtime and MGM contracts from six post-prison fights totaled $106 million, while King and Tyson’s managers collected tens of millions more.

Tyson later accused King of imposing additional fees and improperly diverting earnings. He filed a $100 million lawsuit against his former promoter in 1998, and the case was settled in 2004 for $14 million. Because Tyson had filed for bankruptcy the previous year, the settlement proceeds went toward satisfying his creditors.

Lawsuits and Disputes With Boxers

Although King promoted some of boxing’s biggest names, his business relationships with fighters were frequently marked by financial disputes. Several prominent champions sued him, alleging that his company withheld earnings, imposed excessive fees, or failed to meet contractual obligations.

Muhammad Ali

In 1982, Ali sued King over more than $1 million that he claimed had been withheld following his 1980 fight against Larry Holmes. Ali alleged that he received substantially less than the $8 million purse he had been promised.

The dispute ended after King arranged for Ali to receive $50,000 in exchange for signing away his claims. The settlement later drew criticism because Ali was reportedly in poor health at the time.

Larry Holmes

Holmes accused King of cheating him out of millions of dollars in fight earnings. He alleged that the promoter had taken undisclosed management fees and made improper deductions from purses connected to several major bouts.

One dispute concerned a $300,000 fee King deducted from Holmes’s earnings for his 1988 fight against Mike Tyson. Holmes eventually settled a lawsuit against King for $150,000 and agreed to restrictions on publicly criticizing his former promoter.

Tim Witherspoon

Former heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon brought a detailed legal challenge to King’s business practices. He claimed that fees and expenses left him with less than 20% of the income generated by some of his fights.

For his 1986 title defense against Frank Bruno, HBO paid King $1.7 million, while Witherspoon’s contracted purse was $500,000. Witherspoon said he received only $90,000 after deductions. He also challenged payments to King’s son Carl and charges for training facilities and other services.

Witherspoon sued King for more than $25 million in 1987. The case eventually settled outside court for $1 million.

Terry Norris

Former world champion Terry Norris sued King in 1996, accusing him of improperly taking money from his fight earnings and conspiring with his manager to underpay him. The case resulted in a $7.5 million settlement in 2003.

Legal Costs and Other Cases

King also faced legal disputes involving other fighters and business arrangements. Forbes reported that his legal fees reached $30 million in a single year during the late 1990s. He also faced federal tax-evasion and insurance-fraud prosecutions during his career, resulting in acquittals.

King has consistently disputed allegations that he systematically exploited fighters. He has maintained that his promotional work helped boxers earn more money than they could otherwise have commanded.

The lawsuits and settlements nevertheless formed a costly part of his business history, contributing to the expenses associated with maintaining his promotional empire.

Business Ventures Outside Boxing

King’s business interests extended into entertainment, publishing, and media. In 1984, he helped promote the Jackson family’s “Victory Tour,” which reunited Michael Jackson with his brothers for a major concert tour.

King secured the agreement by promising a $3 million advance to the six performers. However, disagreements developed over ticketing, sponsorships, and his authority to make business decisions on behalf of the performers. Michael Jackson’s representatives eventually sought to restrict King’s involvement in the tour’s business affairs. The tour concluded in December 1984, and the partnership was not renewed.

King also entered the newspaper industry. In 1998, his King Media Enterprises purchased the historic Cleveland-based Call & Post newspaper at a bankruptcy auction for $700,000. The publication served African American communities in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. King became its owner and publisher.

By 2006, he also controlled an archive of approximately 7,000 recordings of boxing matches, press conferences, and other events. He discussed plans to use the footage to establish a dedicated boxing and entertainment television channel, although the project did not develop into a major broadcasting network.

These ventures reflected King’s efforts to extend his business activities beyond fight promotion, although boxing remained the central source of his commercial reputation.

Real Estate Investments

Real estate became another important component of King’s business portfolio. His investments included a large oceanfront compound in Manalapan, Florida, commercial property in Deerfield Beach, a residence in Boca Raton, and a ranch in Ohio.

Manalapan Oceanfront Mansion

In 1999, King and his wife, Henrietta, acquired two neighboring estates in Manalapan for a combined $14.3 million. The properties occupied more than three acres between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway.

The larger residence featured nine bedrooms and nearly 18,000 square feet of living space. The smaller home had five bedrooms and approximately 6,800 square feet. The grounds included two swimming pools, 300 feet of ocean and Intracoastal frontage, and a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

King listed the combined estate for $27.5 million in 2009 before reducing the asking price to $20 million. He said that maintaining and moving between two large homes had become impractical.

In June 2011, he sold the compound for $15.9 million. The sale price was $1.6 million above the original purchase cost, before accounting for improvements, taxes, commissions, and other expenses.

Deerfield Beach Headquarters

King also owned commercial real estate through companies associated with Don King Productions. One important property was the promotional company’s longtime headquarters, a 46,467-square-foot office and industrial complex occupying more than four acres in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

An entity associated with King acquired the property for $3 million in 2000. In 2023, the owning entity obtained a $5.1 million mortgage that was subsequently increased by $200,000. King personally guaranteed the loan, according to a later foreclosure complaint.

The lender alleged that payments stopped in August 2024 and filed a foreclosure lawsuit in March 2025 seeking more than $5.35 million.

In July 2025, the complex was sold for $11 million to an affiliate of a Boca Raton-based construction company. The transaction satisfied the delinquent mortgage and resolved the immediate foreclosure threat.

Although the sale price exceeded the stated foreclosure claim, the difference does not establish King’s personal profit. Transaction costs, additional obligations, taxes, and the property’s corporate ownership structure would affect the amount ultimately received.

Ohio Ranch and Boca Raton Residence

King and his wife also owned a 2,000-acre ranch outside Cleveland, according to Forbes in 2006. The property included training facilities used by fighters associated with Don King Productions. Its current ownership and market value have not been publicly established in the supplied material.

In March 2012, King purchased a large residence in Boca Raton for $1 million. The property sits on more than an acre and includes a Mediterranean-style home. Automated real estate valuation services have subsequently placed its value in the $5 million to $6 million range, although these estimates are not confirmed sale prices.

These holdings illustrate the scale of King’s property investments, but their market values should not be treated as equivalent to cash or verified personal net worth.

DK Arena Bankruptcy and the Proposed $55 Million Property Sale

One of King’s most complicated property investments involved a 52-acre site in Mangonia Park, Florida, that previously operated as the Palm Beach Jai Alai arena.

King acquired the property through DK Arena in 1999 for $6.25 million, initially intending to turn the former jai alai facility into a boxing and entertainment venue. When that plan proved impractical, the site became the subject of several redevelopment proposals.

In 2004, King negotiated a proposed $23 million sale to a development company planning a mixed-use project. The proposed terms included $15 million in cash, an $8 million second mortgage, and a 25% ownership interest for King in the redevelopment company. The transaction eventually collapsed, leading to years of litigation.

The property later became burdened by substantial debt. Between 2023 and 2024, King’s company obtained several high-interest loans secured by the site, including a $22.3 million loan carrying a 13.9% annual interest rate, a $9 million loan with an 18.5% rate, and an additional $800,000 loan.

Following alleged payment defaults, a lender obtained a foreclosure judgment of $42.57 million. Court filings also identified King as a personal guarantor of the borrowing, potentially exposing him to obligations beyond the corporate property owner.

On May 15, 2026, DK Arena filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting a scheduled foreclosure auction. The company’s initial petition listed assets between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

The bankruptcy filing was made by DK Arena, not Don King personally.

In October 2026, a lender-affiliated company agreed to submit a $55 million opening bid for the property, with other buyers permitted to offer more. The proposed bid exceeded the foreclosure judgment, but the difference was not guaranteed profit for King. Creditor claims, sale expenses, and the bankruptcy proceedings could affect any funds available to the property owner.

The case demonstrates how a valuable property can become a financial complication when high borrowing costs and legal disputes accumulate. Although the site attracted a substantial proposed bid, its ultimate contribution to King’s personal wealth cannot be established from the bid amount alone.

Later Boxing Promotions

Although King’s influence declined as newer promoters and international investors gained greater control over major boxing events, Don King Productions continued operating.

In 2023, King signed former four-division world champion Adrien Broner and promoted his 2024 fight against Blair Cobbs in Florida.

In May 2025, Don King Productions won a $1.1 million purse bid for a proposed WBA heavyweight title fight between Kubrat Pulev and Michael Hunter. The bout did not proceed as originally planned amid changes in championship requirements and promotional disputes.

King’s later business activities also generated litigation. In a lawsuit connected to a proposed event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle,” companies associated with promoter Cecil Miller sought billions of dollars in damages, alleging that King and his company had interfered with the event. King disputed the allegations, and the claimed damages were not an established financial liability.

These developments show that King remained involved in boxing promotion even as his business faced a different set of challenges from those he encountered during his peak years.

Personal Life

King was married to Henrietta King for more than 50 years. Henrietta died on December 2, 2010, at the age of 87 after battling stomach cancer. The couple raised three children: Eric, Debbie, and Carl. King also has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Beyond business, King became known for charitable activities, particularly in South Florida and his hometown of Cleveland. One of his longstanding traditions was an annual holiday turkey giveaway through which he distributed thousands of turkeys to families in need.

His community involvement also included support for hospitals, civic organizations, and other charitable causes. King frequently emphasized his belief in American opportunity, making patriotism a central part of his public identity.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997 in recognition of his influence on professional boxing. He was also inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2008.

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