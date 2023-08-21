in WORLD NEWS

Former President Donald Trump’s Bail Set At $200,000 In Election Interference Case

In a pivotal development, a judge presiding over the election interference case involving former US President Donald Trump has established a bail bond of $200,000 (£157,000).

This decision has placed Mr. Trump and his 18 co-defendants on a countdown, mandating their appearance in an Atlanta court by Friday afternoon.

The stipulations of the bail arrangement permit Mr. Trump to retain his freedom until the trial, provided he refrains from attempting to intimidate witnesses or tamper with the legal proceedings.

The former president is confronting a total of 13 charges, including allegations of racketeering and false statements.

A court filing, disclosed on Monday, outlines the parameters of the bail: “The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.” The document further elaborates that this includes refraining from engaging in any form of intimidation or obstruction on social media platforms.

In addition, Mr. Trump is bound by the condition of avoiding any criminal activity and is only allowed to communicate with his co-defendants in the presence of their legal representatives.

Legal representatives for Mr. Trump were visibly present at the Fulton County court in Atlanta earlier this week. Reports indicate that discussions were centered on negotiating the terms of the bail bond.

As anticipation mounts regarding Mr. Trump’s impending surrender later in the week, security measures have been put in place. Barricades have been erected around the court premises, reinforcing a coordinated security effort involving the Fulton County sheriff’s office, the US Marshals Service, and the US Secret Service.

The Fulton County sheriff’s office conveyed that these protective measures would endure until Saturday. The accused are required to report for processing by 12:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday.

