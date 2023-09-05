Donald Trump Pushes Back Against 14th Amendment Disqualification Talks For 2024 Presidential Race

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is mounting a counteroffensive against efforts to bar him from the 2024 presidential race under the 14th Amendment.

Democrats and prominent legal scholars have argued that Trump should be ineligible for another presidential run as the amendment prohibits insurrectionists from holding public office.

Taking to Truth Social on Labor Day, Trump launched a fiery response, characterizing these efforts as “just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in US history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This development occurs during a pivotal week for the former president, with the fate of Truth Social hanging in the balance.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, faces a deadline of September 8 to finalize a merger with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp to take the platform public.

In a separate legal battle, Trump’s codefendants in his Georgia election interference case are scheduled for arraignment in Fulton County on Wednesday.

Among the 19 defendants, Trump and several of his associates have already pleaded not guilty and waived their appearance in court.

