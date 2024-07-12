Donald Trump Siblings: A Closer Look at the Politician’s Family Tree

Donald Trump is an American politician, media personality and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

He received a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election as the Republican Party nominee, while losing the popular vote.

His political positions were described as populist, protectionist, isolationist and nationalist.

Trump promoted conspiracy theories and made many false and misleading statements during his campaigns and presidency.

He has been involved in over 4,000 legal actions, including six business bankruptcies. Recent polling data shows his support at 43% as of July 9, 2024.

Siblings

Donald has four siblings. Maryanne Trump Barry (1937-2023) was Donald Trump’s oldest sibling and served as a senior federal judge on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

She was critical of her brother’s presidency, with secretly recorded audio revealing she described him as “cruel” and said he had someone take his college entrance exam for him.

Donald’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr. (1938-1981), struggled with alcoholism and passed away at age 42 from a heart attack.

The middle child, Elizabeth Trump Grau (born 1942), had a relatively private life compared to her siblings, working in banking and marrying a film producer.

The youngest sibling, Robert Trump (1948-2020), held senior roles in the family business and defended the family against allegations made by his niece Mary Trump.

He passed away in 2020 at age 71.

Professions

Trump’s main professions are businessman and real estate developer, media personality and politician.

He started his career working at his father’s real estate company, Trump Management, which he later renamed the Trump Organization.

Trump expanded the business into Manhattan, taking on larger construction projects and using architectural design to gain media attention.

He partly or completely owned several beauty pageants between 1996 and 2015.

Trump has marketed his name to many building projects and commercial products, though some of his business ventures have been unsuccessful, including casino and hotel bankruptcies.

Also Read: Chrishell Stause Siblings: All About Shonda Davisson and Sabrina Stause

He co-produced and hosted the reality TV show The Apprentice fom 2004 to 2015.

Trump made cameo appearances in many films and television shows from 1985 to 2001. He was a frequent guest on the Howard Stern Show and a weekly unpaid commentator on Fox & Friends.

He served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He ran for re-election in 2020 but lost to Joe Biden.

Trump has been involved in numerous legal actions, including two impeachment trials.

Achievements as President

Trump’s presidency saw several notable achievements, despite the significant challenges and controversies that also marked his time in office.

One of his major accomplishments was passing record-setting tax cuts and regulation cuts.

Trump also achieved energy independence, replaced NAFTA with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and invested $2 trillion to rebuild the military, including the creation of the Space Force.

On foreign policy, he made a major breakthrough for peace in the Middle East and obliterated the ISIS caliphate.

Domestically, Trump confirmed over 250 federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices and passed bipartisan criminal justice reform.

He also took steps to protect Medicare and Social Security, lower drug prices, and secure the nation’s borders.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration launched the greatest national mobilization since World War II.

This included enacting the largest financial relief package in American history, creating an advanced testing system, developing effective medical treatments and launching Operation Warp Speed to deliver a vaccine in record time.

While Trump’s presidency was highly polarizing and controversial, these policy achievements demonstrate that he was able to enact significant changes across a range of domestic and international issues during his four years in office.

However, his legacy remains deeply divisive, with his mishandling of the pandemic seen as a major failure that likely cost him re-election.