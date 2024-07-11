Chrishell Stause Siblings: All About Shonda Davisson and Sabrina Stause

Chrishell Stause is an American actress, television personality and real estate agent.

She began her career playing Amanda Dillon in the soap opera All My Children from 2005 to 2011.

Stause later starred as Jordan Ridgeway in Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015 and received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in 2020.

In 2019, she began starring in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which showcases her work as a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group.

Stause has been featured multiple times in the Los Angeles Times for representing significant estates and has worked with many high-profile clients.

Siblings

Chrishell has two sisters, namely Shonda Davisson and Sabrina Stause.

Shonda is an esthetician and owns a beauty spa. She was a source of support for Chrishell during her divorce from Justin Hartley and helped her recover from the trauma.

Sabrina is also an esthetician and works at Shonda’s spa.

Both sisters have been featured in Chrishell’s social media posts and have shown support for her career and personal life.

Career

Stause was born on July 21, 1981 in Draffenville, Kentucky. She attended Murray State University and received her B.A. in theater in 2003.

In May 2023, he married Australian musician G Flip.

In 2024, it was announced that Stause will join the cast of the Amazon Freevee reboot of the Australian soap opera Neighbours, portraying the character of Yasmine “Yas” Shields.

Awards and accolades

Stause has received the following awards and accolades throughout her career.

She was nominated for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives.

In 2024, Stause was nominated for Reality TV Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards for her work on Selling Sunset.

While she has not won a major acting award yet, her Daytime Emmy nomination and People’s Choice nomination demonstrate the recognition she has received for her performances on television.

Stause’s work on the popular reality series Selling Sunset has also contributed significantly to her success and public profile as a multi-talented celebrity.

Personal life

Stause is currently married to Australian musician G Flip. The couple married in May 2023 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

Prior to her marriage to G Flip, Stause was previously married to actor Justin Hartley. They met in 2013, got engaged in 2016, and married in 2017.

However, Hartley filed for divorce in 2019, which was a difficult and emotional time for Chrishell.

Stause doesn’t have any children.