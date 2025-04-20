Ruto pledges Sh10 million for construction of Pastors Plaza in Narok

President William Ruto continued to pledge to support evangelical work in the country on Sunday with a promise to pay Sh10 million for the construction of the Pastors Plaza.

Speaking in Narok County on Sunday, Ruto responded to preachers’ request for a ‘sign of State House’ in Narok.

“There is a construction you want here…. Mosiro plaza for pastors. Because we can not construct a State Lodge, we will build the plaza for pastors. I will look for Ksh.10 million to kick off construction of the plaza. And if you get stuck… I will send my friends Senators…governors. There will be a sign of State Lodge,” Ruto said.

Despite backlash from public and his own censure on church harambees, the Head of State has maintained his commitment to offering financial support to religious institutions.

Ruto also told off critics of the broad-based government, saying the unity government is best for Kenya.

“We are working hard to unite the people of Kenya. I am proud that Raila Odinga and I are working together to unite Kenyans. We are unapologetic, unashamed about uniting the people of Kenya,” he said.

He also expressed commitment in tackling corruption in the country, announcing that the government will soon move procurements on e-platforms to ensure transparency.

Ruto has called on Senators and Members of Parliament to grant him the permission to control the disbursement of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

Ruto said that the legislators should bring their ongoing tiff over the fund’s control and allow him to pioneer its disbursement.

He argued that there is dire need to construct roads across the nation and the funds being at his disposal will allow for easy disbursement and oversight.

“If you leave it to me I can gather funds enough to build all roads because the money you distribute allows you to build only a small portion and then it is destroyed by rains so I urge you to allow me to plan for that money in the way it can benefit Kenyans more than how it is currently being utilised,” said Ruto.

He added that the government has so far paid about Sh60 billion to finish the construction of pending roads, noting that more funds will be wired in the next few coming months.

“Many Kenyans need roads but there are limited resources. We have adopted various strategies to find the resources, we have slightly succeeded,” Ruto added.

This comes as Senators sided with governors in the fight for the control of the Sh10.5 billion RMLF, urging Members of the National Assembly to drop their quest for it.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee said they will not support any proposals in the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill, 2025, currently before the House, without RMLF.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said they are protecting the Ksh.10 billion RMLF from being looted by the governors.

“As a House, we will process the additional county revenue Bill without RMLF and let me tell them, it will not pass on the floor of this House. RMLF is a live wire in this House that you will never touch,” Ichung’wah said.

Senators have told MPs not to pursue control over the fund.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said the money should be controlled by governors, saying MPs just want it for corruption purposes.

Council of Governors Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi said the matter is in court, expressing confidence that the outcome will be to their favour.