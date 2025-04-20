Two electrocuted during disco session in Homa Bay

Two people were electrocuted during a disco session in a village in Oyugis, Homabay County.

Officials said the incident happened during an Easter Friday disco night, which turned into a tragedy.

Police said one person sustained injuries and is admitted in hospital.

According to the police the two died on the spot during a disco event at a nightclub within Ragama estate in Oyugis Town, Homa Bay County.

Authorities have been trying to regulate the discos in vain.

The young men, including a minor died on the spot in a 2 am incident when they were dancing in an open field inside the nightclub.

Police said the two met their deaths when they accidently stepped on a live generator wire as they were dancing in the rain within the nightclub.

The ground was wet then which worsened the situation, police said.

The police said that the two together, with another lady who escaped with injuries stepped on the naked wire which was being used to power the music system killing the young men instantly.

The lady sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

Rachuonyo South Sub County police commander Philemon Saera said the club manager, the owner of the disco and a person who hired him were summoned for questioning.

The disco events are common in the area amid efforts to regulate or control them. This is because some of them are seen as dens of crime.

Night vigils popularly known as “Disco Matanga” are also common in the region amid the campaign to control them.

The bodies were taken to Rachuonyo South Sub County Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are investigating the incident with an aim of taking action.