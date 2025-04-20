Girl killed by lioness near the Nairobi National Park

A 14-year-old girl was at the Easter weekend mauled to death by a lioness in a horrifying human-wildlife conflict incident near Nairobi National Park.

She is among two people killed at the weekend in human-wildlife conflict incidents.

The girl was killed at a ranch in Machakos County near the Nairobi National Park, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed.

According to KWS, the tragic encounter occurred on a ranch bordering the southern edge of the park.

The girl was reportedly attacked by the lioness while within the vicinity of the ranch.

In a separate incident, a 54-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by an elephant in Nyeri County.

The man died on the spot when he was attacked by an elephant.

Such incidents are common in the area amid efforts to address the trend.

KWS acknowledged both fatalities, expressing deep regret over the loss of lives and extending condolences to the affected families.

KWS assured the public that rapid response teams are on the ground in both locations to handle the situations and prevent further escalation.

Human-wildlife conflict continues to be a pressing issue in Kenya, especially in communities living near protected areas.

Conservationists and local leaders have called for strengthened mitigation strategies, including better fencing, early warning systems, and community education programs.

KWS has pledged to work closely with local communities and other stakeholders to enhance safety measures and reduce the risk of similar tragedies occurring in the future.

There is a compensation scheme for such victims.