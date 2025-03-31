Don’t take credit for Uhuru’s projects in Mt Kenya, Gachagua tells Ruto ahead of visit

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Monday asked President William Ruto to launch his new projects in the Mount Kenya region and stop what he calls riding on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta’s old projects.

This is ahead of Ruto’s five-day tour to the vote-rich region beginning Tuesday, where he is expected to commission completed projects, inspect ongoing ones and launch others in Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Kiambu counties.

Ruto landed in Sagana, Nyeri County ahead of the start of his tour.

He will on Monday evening hold an interview session with local radio stations to state his agenda.

He was welcomed by local leaders.

On the other side, the former DP, who was impeached from Ruto’s government in October, on Monday said the President has done nothing much to show the region’s residents.

Gachagua accused Ruto of being a perpetual liar and urged locals to ignore his rhetoric.

“As you come here, speak the truth. All these projects in the Mt Kenya region, it is former President Uhuru Kenyatta who initiated them. You have refused to finish them. None is yours. Do not dare lie to the people,” Gachagua said.

The former DP was speaking at Wangige in Kiambu County during an impromptu visit to the area.

Ruto’s trip marks his first visit to the region in nearly six months.

His itinerary includes projects in key sectors such as road infrastructure, affordable housing, fresh produce markets, last-mile electricity connectivity, water, and irrigation.

Ruto’s allies have criticized Gachagua for what they call potentially inciteful statements to the region against the President during his visit.