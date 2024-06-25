Dove Cameron Siblings: Meet Claire Hosterman

Dove Cameron is an American singer and actress.

She gained recognition for her dual role as the eponymous characters in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie, for which she won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming.

Cameron has starred in several feature films including Barely Lethal, Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls, Dumplin’, Good Mourning and Vengeance.

She has also appeared in television shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel Rising franchise.

In 2015, Cameron lent her vocals to the soundtrack albums for Liv and Maddie and Descendants, the latter of which topped the US Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In 2023, she released her debut album Alchemical: Volume 1, which was preceded by the single, Boyfriend, a critical and commercial success.

Siblings

Cameron has one older sister named Claire Hosterman.

Claire was born on March 10, 1989, seven years before Dove.

The two sisters share the same parents, Bonnie J. Wallace and the late Philip Alan Hosterman.

Career

Cameron’s career has been marked by her success in both acting and music.

She gained widespread recognition for her dual role as Liv and Maddie Rooney in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming in 2018.

Cameron has also starred in several feature films, including Barely Lethal, Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls, Dumplin’, Good Mourning and Vengeance.

She has appeared in television shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel Rising franchise.

In the music realm, Cameron lent her vocals to the soundtrack albums for Liv and Maddie and Descendants, the latter of which topped the US Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA.

In 2023, she released her debut album Alchemical: Volume 1, which was preceded by the single “Boyfriend”, a critical and commercial success.

Despite facing adversity such as bullying in school, Cameron remained focused on her dreams of becoming a successful entertainer.

Her talent, versatility and dedication have allowed her to achieve remarkable success across both acting and music.

Awards and accolades

Cameron has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming for her role in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie in 2018.

Cameron has also been honored with a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist in 2023 and Favorite Movie Actress in 2020.

In the music realm, she has been recognized with an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 2022 and Video for Good in 2023.

Additionally, Cameron received an American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2022 and a Gold Derby Music Award for Best New Artist in 2023.

Over the years, she has been nominated for several Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards for her acting and music work.

Cameron’s awards and nominations showcase her versatility and success across both acting and music.

Her Daytime Emmy win for Liv and Maddie and her various music awards and nominations demonstrate her immense talents and achievements in the entertainment industry.