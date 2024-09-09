Dozens Evacuated as Fire Burns Down Section of Sauna at Diani Reef Hotel

There was panic at the popular Diani Reef Resort’s Spa section when a fire broke out there burning property.

Dozens of tourists were evacuated after the fire broke out on Sunday September 8 afternoon.

Police and the management said the Sunday afternoon fire started from the sauna section but they are yet to establish the cause.

The fire burnt down the property before it was contained.

There were dozens of tourists at the facility and this spread fear they would be trapped.

A fire engine from Kwale County Fire Brigade came to the rescue of the property and contained the spread of the fire.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident on September 8.

Those booked in adjacent blocks were evacuated as the fire engines fought to contain the spread.

The management issued a statement saying the fire broke out at the spa building, which is located separately from the main resort facilities.

“We are relieved to confirm that there were no injuries, and all guests and staff are safe. The fire was swiftly contained and did not affect the main resort, including guest accommodations, restaurants, the beach restaurant, and the main swimming pool.”

“As such, our regular operations remain fully functional, and services continue uninterrupted,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Igembe, Meru County, a fire broke out at Njia Boys High School and destroyed property.

The fire broke out Sunday evening as the students were taking their supper affecting Jamhuri dormitory which housed 150 students.

The students’ valuables were destroyed in the fire incident.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident. This came after a series of other fire incidents affecting separate schools.

There are calls for school managers to be vigilant for the safety of the pupils and students in the wake of the fire incidents.

For instance, a fire broke out at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri and killed 21 pupils. At least 25 others are admitted in hospitals with multiple burns following the Thursday night incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

The identification process of the bodies started Monday at the Naromoru Level Four Hospital Mortuary amid protests from the parents of lack of communication from authorities.

Police are among others investigating the electric fault and arson. They want to establish if there were elements of omission and commission that led to the deaths and destruction.