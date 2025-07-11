Dozens taken to hospital after suspected mass overdose in Baltimore

At least 27 people have been hospitalised in West Baltimore following suspected drug overdoses.

Citing officials from the region’s fire department, the BBC’s US partner CBS News reports that seven people had been admitted in a critical condition – but there have been no fatalities reported.

The incident took place near an intersection in the Penn North area of the city on Thursday morning.

Officials have not disclosed what substances they suspect may have been involved.

The US has seen rapid increases in the number of drug overdoses over the last two decades. Drug overdose deaths rose by 500% between 1999 and 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over this time period, the CDC has identified three waves of predominant causes: the first involving prescription opioids, the second heroin and most recently synthetic opioids.

Illegal drugs are increasingly being cut with synthetic drugs – such as fentanyl – that increase the risk of overdose, or poisonous substances.

Baltimore’s state attorney, Ivan Bates, said the incident served as a “powerful reminder” of the city’s “ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic”.

Fire Chief James Wallace told reporters on Thursday that emergency services at the scene of the incident in Baltimore were directed to multiple people suspected of overdosing.

He said people were found along two intersecting avenues as well as on the subway platforms and along alleyways following the initial response at around 09:30 local time (14:30 BST), according to CBS.

Baltimore Police posted on X on Thursday that they, and fire services, were at the road intersection “in reference to multiple individuals experiencing overdose symptoms”.

The police service asked people to avoid the area as multiple streets had been blocked off and buses rerouted.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also said on Thursday his team were coordinating with state agencies, city officials and first responders.

“I’m grateful to those who quickly alerted us about this situation, and those who are providing support to the community,” Moore said.

Separately, an update from the city’s mayor, Brandon Scott, offered advice to residents who use drugs, including to never use alone and to carry naloxone – which can reverse or reduce the effects of an overdose.

