DP Gachagua Praises NACADA As Authority Scoops Top Award At Nyeri ASK Show

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended the Nyeri Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Show, where the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) was recognized for its efforts in combating substance abuse.

NACADA received the top award in the Youth Empowerment and Advocacy category at the event, held at the Kabiru-ini Showground, which drew thousands of attendees, including key dignitaries.

NACADA’s exhibit at the show showcased its ongoing work to educate the public, particularly young people, on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

The Authority also provided information on available resources for rehabilitation and recovery.

Its interactive displays, informative sessions, and youth-focused programs caught the attention of both visitors and judges, leading to the organization’s recognition.

Deputy President Gachagua commended NACADA for its vital role in addressing the issue of alcohol and drug abuse among young Kenyans.

He emphasized the importance of continued efforts in youth empowerment and advocacy, acknowledging the critical need to protect the nation’s future.

Gachagua has been on record saying the nationwide war on illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse is unstoppable and the Government will not give in despite fightbacks from merchants of death disguised as entrepreneurs.

He said he cannot succumb to threats and other forms of intimidation emphasizing that he is ready to pay the political price to restore the dignity of the people, especially the youth.

“Illicit brews are killing our children. The youth are sleeping in trenches. We were staring at losing an entire generation. That is why the Government issued tough directives against Illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse. We are not fighting businesses, which are selling legitimate liquor,” he said.