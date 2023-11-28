DP Gachagua Urges Caution During El Nino As 87 Reported Dead

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to be responsible and exercise caution during the ongoing El Nino rain that has killed at least 87 people and driven others from their homes.

Asking Kenyans to stop daring nature, the DP said out of the deaths caused by El nino 37 are by drowning of some people crossing flooded rivers.

“We appeal to Kenyans to be responsible and exercise caution even as they ask the government to intervene. At least 37 deaths from El Nino were as a result of drowning and daring nature. There are people crossing rivers when they can see the waters are menacing and rough. They insist that they are in a hurry to go somewhere. I urge Kenyans to be responsible and take care of their lives, let us not be adventurous. We have instructed county security teams to assist Kenyans in putting measures to ensure people do not endanger their lives,” he said.

He spoke on Tuesday while officially opening the 17th Annual Kenya Institute of Planners Conference at Diani Reef Hotel, Kwale County.

He said that the government has drawn measures to tackle the floods and ensure no more lives and livelihoods will be lost.

Gachagua was accompanied by; Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Principal Secretary State Department for Lands and Physical Planning Nixon Korir, Chairperson National Lands Commission Gershon Otachi, President Kenya Institute of Planners Fawcett Komollo, representative of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Carla Mucavi among others.

He also urged urban planners to uphold integrity and ensure quality of housing in the country meets the required standards to avert floods in homes, loss of lives and livelihoods.

He attributed the floods catastrophe in urban centres, homes and damage of road networks to improper planning.

He noted that the convention happened at a time when El Nino had caused havoc across the country since buildings have been marooned, road networks damaged and lives lost.

“This adds to the challenges of collapsing buildings across the country. Between 2009 and 2019, at least 87 buildings tumbled down leaving 200 people dead and over 1,000 injured. The country lost over Sh2.4 billion in such losses. Last year alone, 13 houses collapsed in Nairobi metropolitan region,” he said.

He continued, “while such unfortunate incidences have been linked to rogue contractors, substandard materials, limited or no geo-technical studies, greed, among other factors, the ingredient of proper planning for a safe, secure and sustainable built environment cannot be gainsaid”.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed towards implementation of the affordable housing agenda by constructing 250,000 housing units annually, despite the legal hurdles posed by some litigants challenging the plan.

He also said that the government is expanding the National Land Information and Management System (NLIMS) to facilitate integrated online application and Planning and Development at the Counties.

In regard to the El Nino, the Deputy President said that the government has disbursed Sh7 billion from the contingency fund to deal with the flood disaster and intervene in supply of food, health products, mosquito nets and safe water to persons affected by the havoc.

He added that the Kenya Defence Forces will provide air support in supplying food and other necessities while the Ministry of Transport will open up roads and restore the bridges that have been cut off. He asked county governments to unblock drainage systems so that there can be free flow of flood waters.