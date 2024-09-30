DP Gachagua Urges Leaders to Stop Political Witchhunt, Focus on Service Delivery 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday urged political leaders to tone down on the politics of witch-hunt, respect the will of Kenyans in the 2022 General Election and focus on serving them.

At the same time, Gachagua asked Kenyans to pray for the country, President William Ruto and all leaders to lower down the political temperatures and shift their focus to work.

“Continue praying for the country, Government, the President, and all leaders. It is my hope that sanity will prevail and we tone down on politics of division, politics of pulling others down and focus on working for Kenyans because we were elected just two years ago and we are yet to do the work that we were given by Kenyans,” said the DP.

Addressing the Christian faithful at Methodist Church in Kenya All Saints Church – Kinoru, Meru County after the Sunday service, the Deputy President called on the politicians to give serve the people with adequate attention and be resolute. The Church was presided over by Kaaga Synod Bishop Nicholas Mutwiri Nteere.

“Let us lower political temperatures and work together for Kenyans. They elected us with a lot of hope that we will turn around the situation for the better. They did not elect us to fight, humiliate or pull each other down. That is my prayer,” he stated.

Urging politicians to refrain from high-octane politics and respect elected leaders, Mr Gachagua highlighted that “the will of the people is supreme” and should not be overturned through other methods.

“As we do whatever we are doing in the political space, it is my prayer that we should respect the will of the people. The will of the people is supreme. Elections were done and the President and I were elected in a joint ticket for five years; that was the will of the people. Let us not fall into the temptation of overturning the will of the people through other methods because Kenya’s will not be happy for overturning their will,” he said.

“Let us all agree that the tenets of democracy says that we respect the will of the people because is supreme”.

The Deputy President further stated that he will continue being truthful and asked other leaders to do the same.

“At all times let us we pray God to give us wisdom and courage to be able to do good all the time especially courage to speak the truth. All the political troubles you may see me going through is because of speaking the truth. I did not know many people have a problem with the truth. We will continue standing with the truth because that is what God wants,” he added.

On the fight against illicit brews and drugs abuse, the Deputy President asked the Meru County security team to ensure the menace is eradicated.

“We we doing well on eradication of illicit brews and drugs in Meru because of our children and there have been great success but of late it has started to return. I ask security officers to make sure the gains we have made do not go to waste because it was a big effort,” he said.

He thanked the Meru people for their achievements in the agricultural sector including dairy, tea and coffee industries.

He said the Government will continue with the reforms to sustain it’s plan to boost the rural economy.

“There is a lot of work we have done here in Meru County and other parts of the country on tea, coffee and dairy sectors. I thank Meru people for being hard working. The Meru Dairy Cooperative Society is the best in Kenya. It produces a lot of milk and pays it’s farmers before fifth day of every months. I invite other societies to emulate the Meru Dairy Cooperative Society,” he said.

The Deputy President was in the company of various leaders including Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Kirinyaga Woman Njeri Maina, Kangema MP Peter Kihungi, Juja MP George Koimburi, former Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, MCAs, among others.