DP Kindiki says empowering citizens central to Ruto administration

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders visited Gisii region Friday with messages reaffirming the administration’s commitment to empower citizens as a cornerstone of President William Ruto’s leadership agenda.

They emphasized that the government’s policies and programs were firmly focused on uplifting ordinary Kenyans through job creation, affordable credit access, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Deputy President especially insisted that much has already been done during the pre COVID period to slash down the cost of living.

“Empowerment is not just a promise—it is the heartbeat of this government and there are projects that stand as witness to these efforts,” said Kindiki.

“We are intentional about ensuring that every Kenyan, regardless of background, has an opportunity to thrive.”

The DP spoke of a raft of initiatives among them agricultural subsidies as key tools aimed at promoting self-reliance and economic growth at the grassroots level.

Speaking of infrastructure, Kindiki highlighted dozens of multimillion road tamarking projects in the county to ease transportation.

He pleaded with Kenyans to judge them on account of what is being done and not on politics rhetorical being peddled by the opposition.

Kindiki further asked the leaders to focus on service delivery and development instead of engaging in divisive politics, adding that unity and hard work are essential for national progres.

The remarks by the DP come amid mounting criticism especially from the band of politicians led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who has been accusing the government of failing to meet economic expectations of the citizens

The Deputy President was the chief guest at an economic empowerment event cum fundraiser hosted by West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka.

Mob scramble for cash in Nyribari Masaba

A similar initiative took place in Nyanturago in Nyaribari Masaba hosted by County Woman Representative Donya.

There was however reported scrambling for cash among members of various groups scheduled to benefit.

It turned chaotic after unruly mobs stormed the event and scrambled for money.

The fundraiser, had drawn a large crowd, but the atmosphere quickly deteriorated when a section of the crowd grew impatient as disbursements begun.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and disorder.

Security personnel were overwhelmed and unable to contain the crowd.

In West Mugirango, area MP Steve Mogaka said the community would continue to rally behind President William Ruto especially on his development agenda for the country.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda asked security agencies to ensure the family of slain blogger Albert Ojwang gets justice.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro accused former DP Rigathi Gachagua of beating the drums of violence and fueling political tension in the country ahead of 2027 polls.

He claimed that Gachagua’s outbursts constitute a threat to national unity.

He urged leaders to exercise restraint and prioritize peace, especially during politically sensitive times.

“Kenya has come a long way, and we must not allow divisive rhetoric to drag us backwards. The former DP should stop inciting communities and instead focus on constructive leadership,” Osoro said.

Bomachoge Chache Member of Parliament Alfa Miruka ,on his part, called on residents to take advantage of the government’s healthcare initiatives by registering for the national health insurance scheme,SHA.

The scheme, he said, could help reduce the financial burden of medical expenses on families.

He noted that many households in the region continue to suffer due to lack of access to quality and affordable healthcare.

“I urge all residents, especially the elderly, women, and people living with disabilities, to register for the health insurance program. It is a vital step in ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to healthcare access,” Miruka stated.