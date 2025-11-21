DP Kindiki says government to ensure judges retire in dignity

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki promised the quick passage of a law to ensure judges receive a dignified retirement after they serve the nation.

Prof. Kindiki said it is not right for senior judicial officers to retire into poverty, denying them deserved comfort and treatment needed for respected public officers after serving the country.

He said President Ruto promised the law, and a Bill has already been adopted by the Cabinet but is awaiting debate and approval in both Houses of Parliament.

“The law will be passed soon. This is a demonstration of goodwill by our administration. It is wrong for people who have served in the esteemed position of the judge to retire to poverty where they cannot even afford to pay for their medical bills,” DP said.

The DP spoke on Friday when he graced the presentation of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Annual Report at Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi.

Kindiki said the Bill was a result of collective effort revealing he had ensured its quick drafting and presentation before the Cabinet as directed by the Head of State.

Similarly, the titled deed for the land sitting the Supreme Court is being fast-tracked as earlier promised by the President, DP said, requesting the Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to ensure it is ready by December.

“The title deed for the Supreme Court premises will be delivered before Christmas as promised by the President,” DP assured.

The two promises are among significant products of the improved working arrangement between the Executive and Judiciary under President Ruto since he assumed office in 2022.

Kindiki stated the Judiciary has received the biggest support from Kenya Kwanza Administration in its endeavour to make justice easily and affordably available to all Kenyans.

Since 2022, 51 additional judges have been recruited for the High Court, Land and Environment Court and Court of Appeal. Another 40 are in the process of recruitment and 45 are set to be added next year.

The administration has also facilitated the Judicial Service Commission to recruit 114 magistrates and another 100 are in the process of recruitment.

The Judiciary’s budget has also significantly risen from Sh21 billion in 2022 to Sh26 billion in 2025.

Prof. Kindiki said the administration continues to provide support required for judges, magistrates and other judicial officers to enable smooth delivery of justice across the country.

“This administration believes, supports and affirms the place and stature of the judiciary in our democracy. There is no other administration that has sworn in as many judges since 2003,” he noted.

The DP also said the Judiciary Fund has been established and its operations are being streamlined to enable its optimum functioning.

“We have also operationalized the Judiciary Fund which hadn’t been done before. There are few things to be done to ensure the Fund runs smoothly,” he revealed.

The DP also promised the Executive’s support for the quick passage of Judiciary’s supplementary budget by Parliament as requested by the Chief Justice.

On jurisprudence, Prof. Kindiki, an advocate, challenged the judges to be more proactive in delivering decisions that clears the air on grey areas including independence of the judiciary and judicial overreach saying it is an area that has been explored widely despite its importance.

“We are looking for clarity on where the judiciary’s independence meets interdependence with other arms of government,” he said.