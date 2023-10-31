DPP Denies Case Against Pastor Ezekiel Has Been Closed

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has denied claims that a case against Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been closed.

In a statement Tuesday, the ODPP said that the review of an inquiry file in respect to the suspect is ongoing.

The prosecution explained that the Shanzu Magistrate’s Court earlier today closed the custodial file.

According to the ODPP, the State had sought the detention of Odero for seven days to complete investigation.

Odero is accused of jointly and by conspiracy, of committing murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

Upon the lapse of the seven-day period, the prosecution sought an extension of custodial orders for a further 30 days.

The court, however, released the suspect on a Sh1.5 million bond with conditions not to interfere with witnesses and to report to the investigators on a weekly basis.

The ODPP clarified that it was satisfied that the court orders had served their purpose and Odero did not need to report to the police or court.

“The ODPP shall make a decision as regards to the results of the investigation as soon as the review thereof is met,” it said.

Earlier reports indicated that the Newlife Church preacher had had his case thrown out due to lack of evidence.

Addressing members of the fourth estate, the man of the cloth said the case was a test from God.

“I am not angry with anyone because this was a test from God to see if I can stand with Him and with the truth,” he said.

“I do not think this was about Ezekiel, this was about the Church and the future. If we could not have stood strong, those who look upon us in faith would have lost hope. But God saw it fit that I go through this test to see if at all we are worthy. We say thank you Lord for this test.”