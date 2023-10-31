Court Dismisses Case Against Pastor Ezekiel for Lack of Evidence

The Shanzu Magistrates Court has dismissed a case filed against New Life Prayer Centre pastor Ezekiel Odero.

The prosecution on Tuesday told the court that investigative agencies could not find evidence linking the man of the cloth and his church to controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie.

“The office is of the opinion that the file be closed at this stage as the investigations are now complete and recommendations are contained in respective police files which have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” said lead prosecutor Antony Musyoka.

Read: Pastor Ezekiel Moves to Court Over Deregistration of Church

Chief Magistrate Joe Omido while rendering the ruling ordered that a cash bail of Sh1.5 million, paid by Odero be reimbursed.

“Having considered the application made orally yesterday by the respondent’s counsel and having further considered the response made by the prosecution counsel who has filed a report vide a letter dated October 30, 2023, and further having considered the record in its entirety, I hereby proceed to discharge the respondent Ezekiel Odero,” Omido ruled.

“I discharge in respect of the respondent, the orders made on May 2, 2023, and the subsequent one made on May 4, 2023. The cash bail of Ksh.1.5 million that was deposited to be released to the depositor and this file is now closed.”

Read Also: Pastor Ezekiel Allowed Access to Frozen Accounts

Speaking to reporters shortly after the ruling, the preacher said he does not bear the DCI any ill will for probing him.

“I don’t think this was about Ezekiel, this was about the church and the future. Tusinge simama imara wale ambao wanatutegemea kwa imani yao kesho wangevunjika moyo,” he said.

“But kama Mungu aliona tunastahili kupitia this test, to prove if at all we are worthy, we say thank you Lord for this test. Ukweli umetuweka huru.”