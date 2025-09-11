DPP Gives Police Seven Days to Report on Murder of Lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has given Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome seven days to provide a detailed report on the killing of prominent Nairobi lawyer and law lecturer, Professor Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

In a statement on Thursday, September 11, the Office of the DPP joined Kenyans in mourning Mbobu and called for speedy investigations.

“While welcoming the DCI’s commitment to secure justice, the DPP has called for an expedited investigation to ensure all critical evidence is identified, collected, and preserved in strict accordance with the law,” the statement read.

The DPP directed the Inspector General to fast-track investigations and submit a comprehensive update within seven days for review and further action.

Autopsy Results

An autopsy led by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor revealed that Mbobu was shot eight times, leading to severe injuries and excessive bleeding. Two bullets were recovered from his chest.

“His spine was severely injured, and most of the bullets had entry and exit wounds apart from the two we recovered. We can say he died out of severe bleeding,” Dr. Oduor said.

Some bullets struck his neck, head, and chest below the arm. The exercise was carried out at Lee Funeral Home in the presence of family pathologists, police officers, and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

Final Moments

Investigations show that Mbobu spent over three hours at a restaurant along Jakaya Kikwete Road on Tuesday, September 9, where he met at least six people. CCTV footage captured his movements before he left at 1:45 pm after paying a bill of Sh3,800.

He later left his office at 5:09 pm and was driving towards his Bogani residence in Karen when he was ambushed along Magadi Road.

According to police, two assailants had been trailing him. One gunman was dropped off by a motorcycle rider and opened fire as Mbobu sat in traffic. He was shot multiple times before the gunman fled on the waiting motorcycle. Three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Witnesses said boda boda riders attempted to chase the attackers but were forced to retreat after the gunman fired in the air. Police say nothing was stolen, confirming the lawyer was a target of assassination.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said detectives had secured the scene and collected crucial forensic evidence. The homicide unit is now examining CCTV footage, phone records, and Mbobu’s recent activities to establish a motive.

The team has already visited his office, the restaurant where he lunched, and the roads he used before his death. Investigators are also reviewing his bank transactions and speaking to his law partners and clients.

One of his clients has recorded a statement, while family members will also be questioned to determine whether Mbobu had expressed fears about his safety.

“We are committed to ensuring the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice. Our investigators are working diligently, employing all available resources and expertise to piece together the events surrounding this incident,” the DCI said in a statement.

The public has been urged to share any information through the nearest police station, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp at 0709 570 000.

First Lady Rachel Ruto was among those who visited Mbobu’s family at the mortuary. Mbobu’s wife works at State House as Director of Events.

Professor Mbobu, a former chairman of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, was killed on September 9 at around 5:30 pm.