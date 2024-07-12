fbpx
    DPP Orders IG To Investigate Mukuru Kwa Njenga Human Remains Discovery Within 21 Days

    The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed the Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service to investigate the recovery of human bodies at a dumpsite in Mukuru Kwa Njenga and submit a report within 21 days.

    In a statement released Friday evening, the Office of the DPP indicated that the matter had come to their attention through social media and mainstream media reports.

    This directive follows the confirmation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that six female bodies were found at the dumpsite, all of which showed signs of being killed in a similar manner.

    “As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, the DCI appeals to the public to cooperate with the authorities as investigations continue,” read the DCI statement.

    The DPP gave the IG a 21-day ultimatum to carry out a thorough investigation.

    “Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the statement read.

    The DPP also called on relevant agencies to expedite investigations into all reports of enforced disappearances and deaths allegedly committed by police officers.

    “The DPP calls upon relevant agencies including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite investigations on all reports of enforced disappearance and deaths allegedly committed by police officers and consistently submit reports to the ODPP for review after every seven (7) days,” the statement further read.

    He urged Civil Society Organizations and individuals with information that may aid the investigative authorities to cooperate with the government to help bring perpetrators to justice.

    “This office shall also work tirelessly with relevant government agencies to address concerns of witnesses, including their safety.”

     

